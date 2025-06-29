"My Taejin" — Fans emotional as BTS' Jin skips Taehyung's lines during 'Spring Day' performance at his solo concert, V seen singing along in the crowd

On June 28, 2025, BTS’ Jin held his debut solo fan event, titled #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, at the Auxiliary Stadium of Goyang Sports Arena in Gyeonggi-do. The evening marked his official return to live music after wrapping up his national duty last year.

The set featured a blend of his own singles along with BTS' chart-toppers like Dynamite, Butter, Mikrokosmos, and Spring Day. While performing Spring Day, Jin skipped over Taehyung’s verse. He paused during that part, letting the track play, as Taehyung aka V (spotted in the crowd) sang his lines from the stands.

Although Jin had previously left out other members’ portions during solo performances, this particular moment drew attention since V’s voice filled in from the audience.

"My taejin 🥺😭❤️," an X user commented.

Fans at the venue and online noted the timing, with many sharing fan-shot clips.

"Seokjin didn’t sing Taehyung’s part in 'Spring Day' because he knew, somewhere, his Taehyung would be singing those lines with all his heart — just like they always do, together🥺," a fan remarked.

"Even tho Jin has skipped lines of other members in other songs, the way he skipped Tae’s lines in Spring Day felt different. It was like he genuinely felt those lyrics and when he knelt down on stage+," a user mentioned.

"Seokjin didn't sing over taehyung's part in Spring Day and look we have taehyung singing his part with all his heart in the audience, this was their moment <3," a person shared.

Others interpreted this as an emotional gesture, reflecting the BTS members' bond.

"He didn’t sing over taehyungs “you know it all, you’re my best friend” and just let taehyung sing…. so i think we should all die," a netizen said.

"Jin skipped Taehyung's lines on Spring Day while Taehyung was singing it wholeheartedly from where he was standing. I love them boys! 😭😭😭♥️♥️," a person shared.

"Taehyung and Jin always sang that part together while looking at each other. This time, Jin didn’t sing, he just stopped with that emotional look on his face. It really felt like he was missing Taehyung in that moment, missing singing it with him 🥹 my taejin 🫂," another fan added.

BTS' Taehyung posts Jin's Spring Day rendition on his Instagram

Not long after the event, Taehyung uploaded a clip on Instagram Story showing Jin performing Spring Day during the show. Before that, multiple fan-recorded videos had already circulated online, capturing V entering the arena.

The K-pop idol sported a black sleeveless tee, joggers, and a gray knit hat. Meanwhile, RM and j-hope were also seen at the event. Later, all three Bangtan artists shared photos and video clips from the evening on their Instagram Stories.

With all BTS members now done with their armed service, ARMYs are eagerly awaiting a full-group reunion.

