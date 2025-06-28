All challenges completed at BTS' Jin's 'RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR' day 1 explored

On Saturday, June 28, BTS' Jin kickstarted his first solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP. TOUR, with his first concert at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. During the concert, the idol rolled out several tracks from both his solo discography and BTS' discography, making fans thrilled about the diverse setlist.

However, the setlist wasn't the only intriguing part of the concert. Given that the tour also stands as a conclusion for his variety show, RUN JIN, which was inspired by BTS' RUN BTS, the idol also incorporated funny challenges and games in between the concert to hold a running theme for his first solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

On the first day of his solo world tour, the idol rolled out a total of two challenges. One for himself and another for the audience gathered, which brought a more light-hearted and hilarious twist to the concert. The following article will unveil more about the challenges and the other related events that transpired at Jin's day 1 of his solo world tour.

All the challenges the idol rolled out during his day 1 concert of his solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

On June 28, as BTS' Jin rolled out the first concert of his solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, the idol, also kept in the factor of challenges and games that he previously hinted at being a part of the solo world tour. The first challenge that the idol rolled out was the Outfit Change challenge.

The idol changed three outfits during the concert, and every time he left the stage to change his clothes, he set a timer to make it back to the stage in less than 90 seconds. The other challenge invited the audience to participate, and also almost reversed the roles of the crowd and the singer.

He introduced a karaoke round where ARMYs had to sing to the solo title track of his first album, Running Wild. As the crowd sang along to the lyrics, the idol sat on a chair and jokingly mocked the fans for their attempt at hitting the idol's high notes in the song. Therefore, these were the two challenges that unfolded during the idol's day 1 of his solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

In other news, here's the complete setlist of all the tracks that the idol performed on the first day of RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR:

Running Wild

I’ll Be There

With The Clouds

Falling

Don’t Say You Love Me

Super Tuna

I will come to you

Abyss

Background

Another Level

Loser feat. YENA

Rope It

Dynamite

Butter

Mikrokosmos

Spring Day

The Astronaut

Nothing Without Your Love

Epiphany

Moon

To Me, Today

BTS' Jin also had a collaborative stage during the concert. For the track, Loser, a song on his second solo album, ECHO, the idol performed the track with the collaborative artist YENA, which left many fans in awe with their live vocals.

On the other hand, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting to see more such challenges and games get incorporated between his concerts for RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

