"Legend in making"—Fans proud as BTS' j-hope emerges as the first Asian soloist to have most entries on Billboard Hot 100 

On June 24, 2025, BTS' j-hope became the first Asian and K-pop soloist to have the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. The artist achieved the latest milestone after his track Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla) debuted at the No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. It marked the highest entry by him on the chart as a solo artist.

Ad

The highest charting songs by BTS' j-hope with their rankings have been provided below:

Killin' It Girl at No. 40

on the street at No. 60

Mona Lisa at No. 65

Sweet Dreams at No. 66

Chicken Noodle Soup at No. 81

More at No. 82

LV Bag at No. 83

Arson at No. 96

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the idol's latest milestone circulated on social media and fans congratulated him for the same. An X user wrote:

"Jhope- the legend in making."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Internet users praised BTS' j-hope for being the first member of the band to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as emerging as the first K-pop soloist with the most entries.

"From being the first member of BTS to appear on the chart to being the Kpop soloist with the most entries," a fan reacted.

"J-Hope's power on the Hot 100 is undeniable! So many incredible songs charting, with 'Killin' It Girl' leading the way at #40. He's consistently delivering bops and making history. Proud of Hobi," a netizen shared.

Ad

"CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR DEAREST HOBI HE DESERVES MORE LET’S WORK TO GET HIM HIGHER," a fan mentioned.

Internet users referred to BTS' j-hope as the "king of the stage" and "performance."

"Congratulations to the king of the stage , the king of performance," a user reacted.

"j-hope making history one hit at a time! legend status," a fan shared.

Ad

"Congratulations, j-hope and GloRilla! Killin’ It Girl is the undisputed Song of the Summer," a user commented.

More about BTS' j-hope's Killin' It Girl

Ad

On June 13, 2025, BTS' j-hope dropped the digital track Killin' It Girl through BigHit Music. It was produced by Cirkut, Blake Slatkin, and Inverness. The song featured American rapper GloRilla. It was penned by songwriters, including Jung Ho-seok, Gloria Woods, Henry Walter, Charles Nelsen, Jessica Agombar, Kang Hyo-won, and more.

In recent news, he also wrapped up his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. He visited many countries, including South Korea, the United States, Mexico, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and others. He concluded the concert on June 14, 2025, at Goyang Stadium, Goyang, South Korea.

Ad

The group is expected to reunite in 2025 as all the members were discharged from mandatory military service.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More