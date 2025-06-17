"He is so kind"- Netizens react as BTS' j-hope prepares gifts and a coffee truck for fans attending his M Countdown pre-recording

On June 17, 2025, BTS' j-hope prepared gifts and a coffee truck for the fans attending his M Countdown pre-recording, leaving the ARMYs emotional. The list of products arranged by artist for the fandom is listed below:

Fruits Black Tea/ Iced Tea Squirrel cookie Bagel 2 photocards Handwritten postcard Perfume and Lip Balm Set Coffee Truck

The handwritten postcard featured the following message as translated by X user @ai_jiminily,

"Music show- It's really been a while since I have been on a music show right? For you guys, I have prepared to show you the best stages!! I hope this message will give you big strength as you wait for the recording. Let's have fun. I love you ARMY."

Subsequently, BTS' j-hope's gesture circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the artist, and an X user tweeted,

"He is so kind and loving!"

The fandom mentioned BTS members were thoughtful with their precious gifts, and they did not deserve angels like them.

"the tannies are always so thoughtful with their gifts,"- a fan reacted.

"They’re literally angels!! We don’t deserve them,"- a fan shared.

"THE WAY I BE GETTING SHOT DIRECTLY TO MY HEART CUZ I WAS BORN IN THE WRONG COUNTRY... LIKE SINCE DAY ONE,"- a fan commented.

Netizens mentioned that they should cast a vote for BTS' j-hope during the live voting to make him win the show.

"hope some miracles happen during live voting! this is his first performance at music shows, and he deserves that WIN,"- a user reacted.

"and pls participate on the ongoing voting for hobi and continue running yall's playlists cuz he deserves to win,"- a user mentioned.

"My baby! He’s so sweet, we don’t deserve him,"- a user commented.

BTS' j-hope recently released the third digital single, Killin' It Girl

On June 13, 2025, BTS' j-hope released the third digital single, Killin' It Girl, through BigHit Music. It was penned by songwriters, including Cirkut, Blake Slatkin, Theron Thomas, Jessica Agombar, GloRilla, j-hope, and Pdogg. The physical album for the song was available in a Charm of Hope (NFC) version.

Following the release of the song, it reached the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in sixty-one locations. It was distributed by YG Plus. Moreover, the artist released two other tracks, including Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa through BigHit Music.

BTS' j-hope's Killin' It Girl live broadcast will air on June 19, 2025, at 6 pm Korean Standard Time.

