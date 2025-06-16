"He works so hard" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope is set to make an appearance on MBC FM4U's Bae Chul-soo's Music Camp

On June 16, 2025, South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that BTS' j-hope would make a surprise appearance on MBC FM4U's Bae Chul-soo's Music Camp. The idol would commemorate the 35th anniversary of Bae Chul-soo's Music Camp.

During the broadcast, the More singer is expected to share candid thoughts about his concerns and direction as a soloist. He is also likely to disclose upcoming global activities and his musical vision.

Subsequently, j-hope's upcoming appearance on the show circulated on social media and quickly gained traction. Fans expressed excitement about seeing him on the program, with one X user tweeting:

"AHHHH he works so hard i just want to give him everything."

Several fans noted that BTS' j-hope has been working hard for the band. Some of them acknowledged how the group members continued to update fans with the new activities following their military discharge.

"Hobi booked and busy oh our 2seok our bangtan working so hard," a fan reacted.

"I can't wait for this! Really enjoyed his previous session with BTS. I found him to be really genuine and warm," another fan shared.

"updating my tannie schedule every few hours oh we are back," one fan commented.

Others shared their anticipation about BTS' j-hope's appearance on the show.

"Yes j-hope on radio show amazing," an X user reacted.

"yes we want more," another user shared.

"i am so excited!!! Hope we get english subs," one user mentioned.

BTS' j-hope will be appearing on MBC's Show! Music Core

On June 16, 2025, BTS' fan club manager took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to announce that BTS' j-hope would be appearing on MBC's Show! Music Core. The press release stated:

"j-hope will be appearing on MBC <Show! Music Core>, scheduled to be broadcast on Saturday, June 21st, 2025. We would like to inform ARMY, who wish to participate in the pre-recording, on how to participate. Please read through the following to ensure a safe and fun recording session."

Additionally, the idol would make his much-anticipated guest appearance on MBC FM4U's Bae Chul-soo's Music Camp on June 18, 2025, airing between 6 pm and 8 pm Korean Standard Time.

He recently concluded his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, with a final show at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. Fellow group members—Jin, Kim Namjoon, Min Yoongi, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook—were present at the event to show their support for the artist.

