"My precious family"- Fans swoon over BTS' j-hope's father hugging Suga at 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' concert

On June 16, 2025, a clip featuring BTS' j-hope's father hugging Suga at the Hope on the Stage concert held at Goyang Stadium, South Korea, circulated on social media. The More singer's father hugged the six members of the band present at the event.

Expand Tweet

Trending

While the father hugged each member, he embraced Suga for much longer. He talked with him and gently touched his face, showcasing his love for the artist.

Soon, Min Yoongi and j-hope's father's interaction went viral among the fandom. An X user tweeted:

"we won as a fandom, we won as a family all we know is we KEEP WINNINGGGG no other artists could ever come close to whatever this relationship we're having...my precious family."

Expand Tweet

The fandom stated that BTS was like one big extended family. They loved to see the members showcasing affection for each other.

"He hugged them like his sons. But that gentle touch on Yoongi's face was like him saying: "you've been strong". Ok, I made myself cry,"- a fan reacted.

"hobi's dad hugs members like hobi hobi grew up in such a loving family and no wonder he's so caring,"- a fan mentioned.

"BTS is literally one big extended family. It's so touching to see their parents embrace other members as their own, too,"- a fan commented.

The internet users observed the love and respect in the manner BTS' j-hope's father hugged each member.

"the overflowing love and respect in each hug, each handshake, each bow.. this is the sweetest thing ever, and seeing this on father's day is just the icing on the cake,"- a user reacted.

"yoongi also not only let him, but kept his hands on his waist the entire time (including some gentle patpats). he didn't let go until hobi's dad did what a rare precious yoongi hug. they truly are family,"- a user shared.

"remember the members saying they have an extra (6) pair of parents because they’re all family to eo,"- a user mentioned.

More about BTS' j-hope's recent activities

BTS' j-hope released the third digital single, Killin' It Girl, on June 13, 2025, through BigHit Music. It was distributed by YG Plus.

The track was penned by songwriters, including Cirkut, Blake Slatkin, Theron Thomas, Jessica Agombar, GloRilla, and Pdogg.

It was composed by Cirkut, Blake Slatkin, Jessica Agombar, Theron Thomas, j-hope, GloRilla, Pdogg, and j-hope. Killin' It Girl track was accompanied by a music video uploaded on HYBE LABELS' official YouTube channel.

Following the release of the song, it charted at the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Songs chart in sixty-one locations.

BTS' j-hope recently wrapped his first solo world tour, Hope On The Stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More