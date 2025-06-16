"He is such a tease"- Fans react as j-hope makes hilarious Father's Day reference while listening to BTS' Mic Drop

On June 15, 2025, BTS' j-hope made a hilarious Father's Day reference while listening to the band's Mic Drop during the Killin' It Girl listening party on Station Head, leaving the fandom giggling. He said, as translated by X user @mhereonlyforbts:

"Mic drop, mic drop, Wait, isn't it Father's Day??? Mianhae omma."

Subsequently, the artist' funny remark about Father's Day and later apologizing to his mother in the native language clip circulated on social media. An X user tweeted:

"He is such a tease."

The fandom stated that they loved BTS' j-hope for being super funny and referred to him as a silly man.

"j-hope joking about Mic Drop’s “Sorry Mom” & Father’s Day Boy is so funny. I love his smart goofy humour so much,"- a fan shared.

"NOT THE MIANHAE EOMMA REFERENCE IM SCREAMING LOVE THIS SILLY MAN,"- a fan commented.

"He's really so funny love him so much,"- a fan mentioned.

The internet users mentioned that he was adorable and referred to him as unserious.

"he's so cute,"- a user reacted.

"Lmao so unserious,"- a user shared.

"LMFAO Hobi said 'SORRY MOM~' in English not once, not twice, BUT THREE TIMES when Mic Drop played in this #jhope_killinitgirl Listening Party,"- a user commented.

BTS' j-hope would appear on MBC's Show! Music Core

On June 16, 2025, BTS fan club manager took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where they announced that BTS' j-hope would be appearing on MBC's Show Music Core, leaving the fandom excited.

According to the press release, they mentioned:

"“j-hope will be appearing on MBC <Show! MusicCore>, scheduled to be broadcast on Saturday, June 21st, 2025. We would like to inform ARMY, who wish to participate in the pre-recording, on how to participate. Please read through the following to ensure a safe and fun recording session."

In recent news, he was confirmed to make a surprise appearance on MBC FM4U's Bae Chul-soo's Music Camp. He would celebrate Bae Chul's 35th anniversary of his show Music Camp. He is expected to share honest thoughts and opinions about his direction and concerns as a soloist in the upcoming episode.

Moreover, he would seemingly disclose the upcoming global activities and music vision.

BTS member recently concluded his solo world tour, Hope On the Stage, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More