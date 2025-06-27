Is BTS' Taehyung in Squid Game season 3? Hilarious "clown" reactions take over the internet post-premiere

With the release of Squid Game season 3 on June 27, 2025, long-standing fan theories surrounding BTS’ Taehyung finally reached their conclusion. Over the past few weeks, ARMYs have been on high alert. They wondered if the BTS star would make a surprise appearance in the global Netflix hit.

Their hopes were fueled by a cryptic Weverse live session earlier this month where the singer hinted at “something huge” coming soon. Many interpreted his words as a subtle nod toward joining the Squid Game cast.

As the six episodes dropped on June 27, fans quickly confirmed that Taehyung was nowhere to be seen. His appearance in the series remained a rumor after all. Across social media, ARMYs jokingly referred to themselves as clowns for believing the theory. An X user, @mypurplearmy, wrote:

"So we all collectively got clowned again"

Other users also joked, turning the letdown into a running joke. Others shared that they weren’t entirely disappointed.

"Tae is not there. Go back to your work. Thank me later," a fan commented.

"So that's all.... Done clowning," an X user.

"squid game s3 ended and taehyung didn't show up... we got clowned so bad. anyways stream winter ahead," a fan added.

Some fans still tried to justify the speculation, saying V’s "huge deal” update could relate to another upcoming acting project.

"He's coming with something bigger yaal," an X user commented.

"really wanted a brief cameo from him, even if he just step in say hi and they unalive him in seconds. It would have been so memorable. on a serious note though, i know he wouldn't be there, he has been in the military while filming was ongoing," a fan wrote.

"Whoever made theories about taehyung appearing in squid game....F**K YOU!!!," another one said.

What sparked the BTS' Taehyung x Squid Game 3 cameo rumours?

As it turns out that BTS’ V does not appear in Squid Game Season 3, the reactions that followed were nonetheless both dramatic and amusing. The rumors weren’t entirely baseless. It all started when Taehyung previously wore the red jumpsuit costume from the show on stage during BTS’ Permission to Dance concert in 2022.

On top of that, he was seen with the series' actors like Lee Jung-jae in a couple of events. Earlier this year, Squid Game actors Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-joon were asked in interviews about V’s possible involvement. Both actors kept their answers vague, neither confirming nor denying. It only amplified fan expectations.

With the final season now out on Netflix, viewers quickly combed through the episodes in search of any sign of the BTS singer.

Meanwhile, the Squid Game cast remains stacked with familiar and new faces. Returning actors like Lee Jung-jae (Gi-hun), Wi Ha-joon (Jun-ho), and Lee Byung-hun (the Front Man) take the lead, joined by Jo Yuri, Kang Ha-neul, Yim Si-wan, and T.O.P. from BIGBANG.

Although Taehyung isn’t part of the final chapter, fans continue to hold out hope for his eventual comeback on-screen, just not in a pink jumpsuit this time.

