Every Squid Game 3 episode and its runtime, listed

The deadly competition has resumed for its showdown. On June 27, 2025, Netflix released all six episodes of Squid Game Season 3, wrapping up the global hit that began in 2021.

Picking up right after season 2's cliffhanger, season 3 follows Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) as he returns to the survival game. This time, he's more determined than ever, but the stakes are even higher.

Squid Game season 3 explores Gi-hun's mental situation, the systematic deterioration of the operation surrounding the games, while considering what happens to all the other players who remain. It then builds intentionally to a climactic confrontation. This season has six episodes in total. Each of the six has a non-identical runtime. Each episode delivers an arc of emotion and tension that embodies its own.

Here’s a complete breakdown of every episode and its runtime:

EPISODE NUMBER TITLE DURATION 1 Keys and Knives 57 minutes 2 The Starry Night 1 hour 3 It’s Not Your Fault 1 hour 6 minutes 4 222 1 hour 6 minutes 5 ○△□ 1 hour 2 minutes 6 Humans Are… 55 minutes

From mind games to life-threatening showdowns, every chapter is designed to push the characters further, both physically and emotionally. As Gi-hun prepares to face the new rounds, each episode introduces a layer of internal conflict. This time it's not just for him, but also for those who survived until now.

More on the Squid Game plot, returning faces, and final stakes in season 3

Season 3 of Squid Game is set some time after Gi-hun experienced the emotional collapse. At the end of Season 2, he failed to put a stop to the operation, lost one of his closest friends (Jung-bae), and was captured by the Front Man. Dealing with that guilt, this time, he has no choice but to go back into the twisted version of the game.

There are past adversaries and new conflicts that trigger him in every decision. Gi-hun is not playing for money this time. Instead, he is simply searching for closure, justice, and possibly revenge.

Many contestants appear from prior seasons, including Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), the pregnant contestant with great instincts, and Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-sim), with her relationship branching out to other contestants, intensifying the drama. The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), now completely in sight, takes on more power in the unfolding games than before and has some manipulative tasks bestowed upon him as well.

Detective Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) remains quietly at work within the island, moving around and continuing his endeavors to figure out the secret workings of the island.

The prize pool of Squid Game grows significantly through each fatal round. Originally stated at ₩45.6 billion (about USD 33.4 million), the amount increases with every kill. By the time the final players enter the last game, there is still a pot remaining in excess of ₩38.6 billion, or about USD 26.4 million.

With fewer competitors and alliances breaking down, the games are no longer about just surviving, but also about legacy and redemption.

The ending of Squid Game will not just answer lingering questions, but conclude with a grand historical ending that ultimately aims at the very system the characters are trapped in.

With visually elevated games, charged performances, some tragic performances, and unexpectedly wild twists, Squid Game season 3 begins the effort to conclude the story, if not on a positive note, at least triumphantly haunting and impactful.

