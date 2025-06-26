How much money left to win? Earnings so far, who's returning, and all you need to know before Squid Game season 3

Netflix is scheduled to release Squid Game season 3 on June 27, 2025, which is the conclusion of the critically acclaimed Korean survival drama. The new season will continue immediately following the fiery and emotional end to season 2. Near the end of season 2, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) was unable to dethrone the deadly games and got arrested by the Front Man. Gi-hun was emotionally defeated and brought back into the game at the end of the season in an abrupt manner.

His best friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) was killed. Additionally, the plan he tried to incite subsequently failed as Front Man revealed his true self. Meanwhile, Detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), who survived being shot by his brother, continues his undercover investigation from season 1 of Squid Game. He remains on the hunt for the nerve center of the business. Now, the remaining players are close to completing the final leg of the Squid Games.

At the start of the game, the total prize money was set at ₩45.6 billion. This equals approximately USD 33.4 million. In Squid Game season 2, with each player eliminated, ₩100 million (about USD 73,000) was added to the pot.

Here is a list of the players who may return as we head into Squid Game season 3:

456 – Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae): Protagonist, returning with a personal mission

(Lee Jung-jae): Protagonist, returning with a personal mission 001 – Front Man (Lee Byung-hun): Disguised in season 2, now fully revealed

(Lee Byung-hun): Disguised in season 2, now fully revealed 007 – Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun): A gambler and the son of Player 149

(Yang Dong-geun): A gambler and the son of Player 149 120 – Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon): A former marine, now a transgender contestant

(Park Sung-hoon): A former marine, now a transgender contestant 124 – Nam-gyu (T.O.P): Also known as Thanos’ mate, dead in season 2

(T.O.P): Also known as Thanos’ mate, dead in season 2 149 – Geum-ja (Kang Ae-sim): Mother of Player 007, survived the rebellion

(Kang Ae-sim): Mother of Player 007, survived the rebellion 222 – Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri): A pregnant contestant with strong instincts

(Jo Yu-ri): A pregnant contestant with strong instincts 333 – Myung-gi (Yim Si-win): Allegedly Jun-hee’s former partner

(Yim Si-win): Allegedly Jun-hee’s former partner 388 – Dae-ho (Kang Dae-ho): Another marine survivor, strong and silent

(Kang Dae-ho): Another marine survivor, strong and silent 096, 353 – Lesser-known survivors spotted in post-credits scenes

While Gi-hun is no longer in the deadly Squid Game for the money, the prize pot continues to grow. In the last part of the trilogy, there are fewer competitors left, and games are becoming more dangerous. The stakes are higher than ever. Season 3 of Squid Game is expected to finish the remaining three games and bring the trilogy to a dramatic end.

Now, as Squid Game season 3 begins, only a few contestants remain. If all of them complete the final three games, they will share whatever remains of the grand prize equally. But if players are eliminated one by one, as the game is designed, the last survivor could walk away with the full ₩45.6 billion (USD 33.4 million).

Below is a detailed look at how the money grew after each major event in season 2 of Squid Game:

Red Light, Green Light: After the first game, many players were eliminated early. The prize money grew to ₩9.1 billion, which is about USD 6.8 million. Each of the remaining players stood to earn around ₩24.39 million.

Six-Legged Pentathlon: As more contestants fell in the second game with their teams, the pot increased to ₩20.1 billion, or roughly USD 13.6 million. The prize per player jumped to ₩78.82 million.

Mingle Game: After this game ended, the player count dropped significantly. The prize pool reached ₩35.6 billion, close to USD 24.2 million. Survivors were set to receive ₩356 million each.

Bathroom Fight: The prize money increased to ₩36.1 billion, or approximately USD 24.6 million, following a brutal internal clash among the remaining contestants. The deadly encounter resulted in a significant drop in the number of survivors. The prize per player was around ₩380 million.

Lights Out (Special Game): Total money reached ₩37.7 billion, about USD 25.7 million. Each survivor’s potential cut rose to ₩477.2 million.

The Last Clash (Contestants v/s the Guards): The last event before season 3 increased the pot to ₩38.6 billion (USD 26.4 million). Even at that point, the remaining players could have taken home ₩551.4 million each.

With the money higher than ever before, and only a handful of survivors left, the tension, betrayal, and emotional reaction to the end game should be unprecedented.

