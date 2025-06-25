"Taehyung makes timeless music"—Fans proud as BTS' V's 'Scenery' goes viral after being featured on 'Heart Pairing'

On June 24, 2024, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's track Scenery went viral in South Korea after it was featured as a background score on the variety program Heart Pairing. The song was played during episode 15.

The most beloved couple of the show, namely Jimin and Jeyeon, recreated their first date with Florence at an amusement park in Seoul. That's when V's melody started playing, enhancing the ambiance of the scene. Additionally, the show host also praised that Scenery suited the heartwarming scene.

As the episode premiered, the audience expressed pride in the artist's musical influence. Excitedly, an X user wrote:

"Taehyung's music is timeless."

The internet users appreciated BTS member V's entire discography. They referred to his track Scenery as a "masterpiece."

"His whole discography is being used as bgm for different shows from different countries. That's what a timeless discography called," a fan reacted.

"Taehyung makes timeless music.. that's why his songs are different from whatever noise pollution we have today.. Imagine, unprompted song bt still loved nd heard all the time," a netizen shared.

"Since Scenery is trending in SK, it's the perfect time to revisit the creative genius behind it. Taehyung ingeniously incorporated film rolling sounds, uplifting the song's mood. This masterpiece was registered by KMCA & solidified his credentials as a talented music composer," a fan commented.

The fandom mentioned that Scenery was one of the greatest songs of all time.

"This song is one of the greatest of all time! I cannot listen to it without crying at how magnificently beautiful and serene it is. Taehyung wrote sang and produced this straight from his heart and soul. It's truly heaven sent," a fan mentioned.

"Hell yeaaaaah I love scenery with all my heart!!! The first time he releases solo music that is wholesome!! I still wonder, wonder, best part. I want to make you mine," an X user shared.

"Scenery will always stay in my top 5," a user reacted.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung's Scenery

The digital ballad single Scenery was released on January 30, 2019, through BigHit Entertainment. It was penned by songwriter V and produced by DOCSKIM. The track was released officially on August 28, 2023, across all the global music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

In recent news, the artist was spotted with renowned director Park Chan-wook and veteran actress Yoon Yeo-jeong at a piano concert on June 17, 2025, as reported by SBS Morning News. The idol's track Singularity also crossed the sales of one million units in the United States.

BTS' V completed his mandatory military service and was discharged on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon.

