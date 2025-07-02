"They see everything" - Fans react as BTS' RM confirms he saw his viral 'swearing moment at Jin's concert' clip during OT7 Weverse Live

During BTS’ long-awaited OT7 Weverse live on July 1, RM addressed the viral clip from Jin’s solo concert. The clips showed him swatting bugs and appearing to curse on camera. The moment that quickly spread online took place on June 28 at Jin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert in Goyang. All BTS members came to support the eldest.

The BTS leader was seen speaking to V when several lovebugs landed on him. This prompted a startled reaction from him. While the clip had no audio, fans could make out RM mouthing the word "sh*bal," a Korean curse, and appearing to say "f*ck" as well. V, seated right next to him, broke into laughter as the rapper tried to brush the bugs away.

During the livestream, RM laughed while explaining the now-famous moment. He shared that several friends had sent him memes of the incident. He added that he wasn’t aware he was being filmed at the time. He mentioned that the reaction was purely instinctive. As translated by an X user @KNJsSource, he said,

"Suddenly, a bunch of my friends started sending me that meme. The lovebug. I didn’t even know I was being filmed. Like, five lovebugs landed on me at the same time. So while brushing them off, I kind of unconsciously [cursed it]."

Fans found the whole thing hilarious and relatable. Some joked that he must have already seen the memes before his friends sent them, given his known tendency to stay online. An X user, @glossgination, wrote,

"they see everything n this is terrifying on a meta basis."

Comments flooded social media. Many said that the rapper's reaction was completely understandable given the situation.

"What do you think it means, R M, that you are the favorite landing spot of lovebugs?," a fan commented.

"guys... they themselves no doubt having army accounts to stalk us.. and now no doubt, their friends were also spying everything we do so they can send them is another level of obsessions," an X user wrote.

"not five lovebugs i hated those bugs when i was in korea they were humungous LIEKAKDJAJSJSJ," a netizen remarked.

"I understand joon lovebug are so gross," another one said.

Others simply enjoyed how naturally chaotic the moment was, especially with V’s amused expression in the background.

"It was funnier with Taehyung giggling next to him," an X user commented.

"That was the funniest sh*t ever ahaha," another one said.

"wdym friends? it's you and your secret fan acc Joon," a netizen added.

RM’s post-military schedule, recent appearances, and BTS’ comeback plans

Following his military discharge, RM has slowly returned to public life. His first group appearance came on June 13 during j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE concert. The day also coincided with BTS’ FESTA celebrations. He then appeared again at Jin’s solo concert on June 28, where the viral swearing incident took place.

Recently, he attended a Samsung event as a brand ambassador. He took a trip to Switzerland to represent Samsung Art TV and participated in the Art Basel fair.

The July 1 Weverse live was the group’s first full-member broadcast since 2022. During the session, BTS shared several updates with fans. The leader confirmed that work on the next BTS album will begin this July in the U.S., with a full comeback planned for spring 2026.

They also hinted at an upcoming world tour next year. It will be their first since the Permission to Dance on Stage era. With BTS now reunited post-military, anticipation for what’s next is higher than ever.

