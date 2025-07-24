"King is where he belongs"- Fans react as BTS' Jimin tops July 2025 brand reputation rankings, becomes the only idol to chart for 27 months overall

BTS' Jimin topped the July 2025 brand reputation rankings, becoming the only idol to chart for 27 months overall. On July 23, 2025, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute unveiled the brand reputation rankings of K-pop idols, both male and female.Jimin's brand reputation index value was revealed to be 8,183,409, with a participation index value of 144,926 and a media index value of 416,629. Additionally, he received a communication index score of 3,936,415 along with a community index score of 3,685,438.Notably, the BTS member's index score increased around 17.16 percent from June 2025, which was 6,984,609 points. As the news made it to social media, fans turned to X to share their excitement, celebrating this moment.&quot;King is where he belongs,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Damn GLOBAL IT BOY IS IT BOYING! CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN!&quot; a user added.&quot;He belongs at the top for all to see!&quot; a netizen wrote.Fans also shared their wishes to see more solo projects by Jimin in the future.&quot;Always been proud of this amazing beautiful man,&quot; a fan stated.&quot;Back with a bang, and the most shocking thing is that he's the least active, hasn't even released any work yet can you imagine what it'll be like when something does come out,&quot; a netizen mentioned.&quot;I hope jimins manager thinks on jimin solo proj.bec jimins popularity is huge..make use of it. We r waiting for his solo concert asde from his band,&quot; another netizen added.Fans shared Jimin's post military social media activity and its impact.&quot;Well, that's what happens when you're the most sought-after idol, the most acclaimed, the most respected, the idol of idols, the face of K-pop, the one and only it boy, you keep rising in the charts even without having officially resumed activities yet,&quot; a user commented.&quot;The power JIMIN holds with one public appearance and two instagram posts without tagging any celebrity,&quot; another user commented.&quot;Jimin just living his post ME life. Looking beautiful and glowing, came out 10 years younger and the Ace in military blowing everyone away with his achievements. Right back to number 1 and he hasn't done any solo work in 2 yrs. I love him and so does everyone who matters,&quot; a netizen said.July 2025 brand reputation rankings: BTS’ Jimin, G-Dragon, and BLACKPINK's Rosé in the lead View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJimin, who completed his mandatory military service in June 2025, took the first spot on the July brand reputation rankings, as per the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is in second place with a score of 6,056,259, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé is in third place with brand points of 5,780,067.The director of the research institute, Koo Chang-hwan, shared the details of highly ranking keywords associated with Jimin.“Jimin's brand, which ranked first in individual idol brand reputation in July 2025, showed high scores in link analysis for 'overwhelming, unrivaled, and unchanging,' and high scores in keyword analysis for 'whoa, cake fairy, ARMY.' In the positivity/negativity ratio analysis, it recorded a big data positivity ratio of 94.05%,” he said.The rest of the top 30 idols for July brand reputation rankings (2025) have been listed below:BTS’s JungkookBLACKPINK’s JennieIVE’s Jang Won-youngBTS’s SUGABTS’s JinBLACKPINK’s LisaBLACKPINK’s JisooASTRO’s Cha Eun-wooBTS’s J-HopeBTS’s RMIVE’s Ahn Yu-jinBTS’s Vaespa’s WinterIVE’s ReiRed Velvet’s JoyRed Velvet’s WendyTHE BOYZ’s JuyeonSHINee’s KeyTWICE’s MomoSEVENTEEN’s HoshiTHE BOYZ’s SunwooRed Velvet’s YeriRed Velvet’s IreneTWICE’s SanaEXO’s BaekhyunSEVENTEEN’s WonwooSEVENTEEN’s Mingyu.In other news, Jimin is currently working on the upcoming group album along with his fellow members RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, V, and Jungkook. The album is anticipated to be out in 2026.