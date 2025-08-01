“What a sweet friendship”- Fans in awe as IU makes a surprise appearance at Park Bo-gum’s ‘Be With You’ fan meeting & Cantabile finale

On Friday, August 1, the South Korean singer and actor IU attended two of Park Bo-gum's events that were held on the same day. Park Bo-gum is the latest host of KBS's talk show, The Seasons, and his show is titled The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile. For the latest episode of the show that aired on August 1, IU was the guest. Additionally, she also made a surprise appearance at Bo-gum's Be With You fan meeting in Seoul. When it was announced at the venue that IU would be joining him soon, the actor looked elated and was happy to have her join the event.During the fan meeting, the two also sang a duet of IU's song, Meaning of You. Following the two interactions, fans and netizens couldn't help but swoon over the two celebrities' supportive friendship with one another, and they also cherished the various interactions between the two actors that reached the internet. Reacting to the same, one fan tweeted:&quot;She's too precious she's the one who deserves to be thier, what a sweet friendship, hope Bogum only get this kind cherishing people in his life.&quot;Fans continued to discuss the two stars' interaction, with many dubbing them &quot;best friends.&quot;&quot;my supportive besties,&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;I LOVE THEMMM THE BEST TO COME OUT OF KDRAMA WORLD. my aeshik heart,&quot; added another fan.&quot;THEYRE LITERALLY BESTEST FRIENDS,&quot; commented a netizen.Many netizens shared that they found the two actor's friendship admirable.&quot;I know he’s always wanted to surprise her but I don’t know how he’s going to top this,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;I think #IU has been filming for her new drama nonstop lately, but she still managed to come to Cantabile and now to Be With You. Bogum IU be the bestest friend forever,&quot; added an X user.&quot;I need them in a second drama already,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;Their friendship is really admirable,&quot; commented another X user.Park Bo-gum and IU discuss the surprise and the Cantabile guest appearance at the Be With You fan meetingOn August 1, Park Bo-gum held a fan meeting, Be With You. His two-day fan meeting in Seoul followed his first two shows in Yokohama, Japan, on July 26 and 27. On the first day of his Seoul show, Bo-gum learned that IU would be joining the show.When she entered the stage, the Good Boy actor and IU looked happy to meet each other yet again. Park Bo-gum then explained that he had requested IU to attend his The Seasons: Cantabile show, and she had made time to make a guest appearance in the same despite her busy schedule. He said,&quot;For Cantabile, the first thing I did was ask her (IU), “Would you be able to come to Cantabile later?” And she said, “Of course! I can come anytime. Just tell me when you need me, and I’ll be there. You’re not allowed to finish Cantabile without me.” That’s what she said.&quot;He continued,&quot;But the more I thought about it, I also had my fanmeeting. And I didn’t want to make her feel uncomfortable by asking her twice—to come to both Cantabile and the fanmeeting. On top of that, Jieun’s been really busy filming her drama. She doesn’t even get a single day off.&quot;He continued to share that he didn't want to trouble her too much, so he didn't bring up Cantabile again to ease her off the schedules she had been juggling. In response, IU explained that she noticed how Park Bo-gum was being considerate of her schedule. However, she said that she talked to his production team about both Cantabile and the fan meeting surprise beforehand.&quot;When we met again at the Blue Dragon Series Awards—it was the first time in a while—I had already finished talking with the Cantabile production team and was planning to surprise Bogum by showing up. At the time, I was honestly nervous, thinking, “What if Bogum brings up Cantabile first?”&quot;IU continued,&quot;So I tried my best to act like nothing was up and kept steering the conversation away from anything personal. I kept changing the subject. But he never mentioned Cantabile, not even once. And I realized—he must’ve known I was busy and chose not to ask. But no matter what, no matter how things turned out—I was always going to come.&quot;In other news, BTS member Taehyung shared a surprise video message during the finale of Park Bo-gum's talk show, The Seasons: Cantabile.