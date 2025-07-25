"The true ace of kpop"- Fans react as dancer Lee Jung-lee names BTS' Taehyung her "role model," praising his humility and dedication

On July 24, 2025, Sports Trends reported that dancer and choreographer Lee Jung-lee praised BTS’ Taehyung (V) during an interview for the finale of World of Street Woman Fighter. The interview was held at a café in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. She explained that their connection goes beyond collaboration and stems from their shared love for dance.According to her, the BTS star's passion for dancing is as strong as hers, even though he juggles many other responsibilities as a singer and performer. She expressed that whenever they work together, their synergy is natural and inspiring.She also called the singer her &quot;role model,&quot; saying that he is someone she truly looks up to.&quot;We're connected through dance. He loves dancing as much as I do, so we really connect in that way. I think we have great synergy when we meet. He is a true role model for me,&quot; she said, according to the report by Sports Trends.Lee Jung-lee admired how V pushes himself harder than anyone else and described him as a humble artist who refuses to compromise on effort. She even called him a source of energy and said that his dedication to his craft motivates her to aim higher.&quot;He is a person who gives me tremendous energy, He’s really humble and works harder than me, and it makes me think, ‘There’s no room for compromise,’&quot; she added, as translated by user @popbaseTHV on X.As soon as the interview went public, fans celebrated Lee Jung’s comments. They called V the “true ace.”&quot;Taehyung is a dance role model to professional dancer Lee Jung! How amazing is that?! Taehyung is the true ace of kpop, an all rounder!&quot; wrote one X user.Social media was filled with messages praising his hard work and natural charm. Many said that his ability to inspire professional dancers is proof of his influence in the industry.&quot;Everyone who has encountered Taehyung never fails to mention how humble and down-to-earth he is, which truly speaks volumes about his personality. I definitely stan the right person,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Not him inspiring even professional dancers. Kim taehyung u will always win with the talent and passion u have in u,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;A role model inspiring another role model... that's the power of authentic artistry,&quot; a user remarked.&quot;an inspiration for everyone as always He's so hardworking and passionate He's the true definition of 'PERFECT IDOL,'&quot; another one said.Fans also expressed their wish for future dance projects between the two. Others too joined in to praise the duo for their synergy.&quot;Really love this Duo's energy I hope they will do dance collab more in the future. Not just in reels or tiktok..,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;my TaeJung heart, we need more of this iconic dance duo,&quot; an X user mentioned.&quot;They need to maximize their joint slay and release a dance single. Pleaseee,&quot; another one added.More on Lee Jung-lee and Taehyung’s friendship and viral collaborationsThe friendship between Lee Jung-lee and Taehyung was prominent after their first dance challenge together. It was released in late 2024 and featured a slick choreography to Ludacris’ What’s Your Fantasy?, which quickly became a viral sensation.At that time, Taehyung was still serving in the military. Fans were surprised by how effortlessly the duo’s energy and style matched. At the time of writing this article, the video on Lee Jung-lee's Instagram has surpassed 83 million views and 7.3 million likes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir bond strengthened soon after his discharge in June 2025. They released more collaborations, including a trending video on Don’t Drop That Thun Thun by Finatticz and another on WATCHU KNO BOUT ME by GloRilla.Both videos trended on social media. They racked up 74 million and 59 million views, respectively, as of the time of writing.Lee Jung-lee recently participated in the latest season of World of Street Woman Fighter, representing Team Korea &quot;Bumsup.&quot;