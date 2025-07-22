World of Street Woman Fighter finale: Who is the winner, finale ranking, scores, & all you need to know 

On Tuesday, July 22, Mnet's reality dance survival show, World of Street Woman Fighter, rolled out its final episode, subsequently revealing the winner of the show. In the finale, the three remaining dance crews, Osaka Ojo Gang, MOTIV, and AG SQUAD, rolled out their final mission, OST Mission, along with a surprise mission called the JYP Mission. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe finale was held live, and a Global Live Voting was held during the livestream until the end of the voting timeline. Following the same and combining the fan votes with the judges' evaluation, it was announced that Osaka Ojo Gang was the winner of Mnet's World of Street Woman Fighter. Here's the ranking of all three dance crews and their scores:Osaka Ojo Gang - 1000 points (300 points from Early Voting + 700 points from Live Voting)AG SQUAD - 990 points (290 points from Early Voting + 650 points from Live Voting + Additional Finale Points)MOTIV - 880 points (280 points from Early Voting + 600 points from Live Voting)The additional finale points for AG SQUAD were provided after they won the JYP Mission. The following article will unveil more about the final episode of Mnet's third sequel of their reality dance survival show, World of Street Woman Fighter.All you need to know about the finale of Mnet's World of Street Woman Fighter as Osaka Ojo Gang bags the trophyWorld of Street Woman Fighter is the third sequel of Mnet's reality dance survival show with an international expansion. This season, the show brought in dance crews from countries around the world, such as Japan, Australia, South Korea, and more. The dance crews that participated in this season were Royal Family, RH Tokyo, Osaka Ojo Gang, MOTIV, BUMSUP, and AG SQUAD.As the series continued to roll out missions and elimination rounds, three of the dance crews, Royal Family, RH Tokyo, and BUMSUP, were eliminated, leaving behind the other three dance crews. The show was evaluated by three main fight judges, namely J.Y. Park, Aliya Janell, and Mike Song. The show was also hosted by ZEROBASEONE member and leader, Sung Han-bin.For the show's finale, the guest fight judge was Saweetie, who joined the fixed fight judges lineup. Additionally, several other celebrities such as TWICE members, Daehwi, and the eliminated group, BUMSUP, were gathered at the venue to watch the finale. Firstly, the three dance crews rolled out their OST Performance Mission. Here are all the tracks they performed:AG SQUAD - SASS (The Hub Remix)Osaka Ojo Gang - Champion (The Hub Remix)MOTIV - Always a Good Time (The Hub Remix)Following the same, the surprise JYP mission had two guest fight judges, VATA and Bada Lee. For this mission, the dance crews had to roll out a performance for J.Y. Park's tracks. Based on their performance, they were ranked, and the winner would receive additional points to help in the finale. Therefore, following AG SQUAD's win in the mission, they received an additional 50 points.Here's the ranking for the JYP Mission:AG SQUADMOTIVOsaka Ojo GangAs the show came to an end, fans and netizens have been grandly celebrating the win of the Osaka Ojo Gang at the World of Street Woman Fighter.