World of Street Woman Fighter episode 4: Scores, winners, mission, & all you need to know

On Tuesday, June 17, the fourth episode of the reality dance survival show, Mnet's World of Street Woman Fighter, aired. The show's third season has now branched out globally, with six dance crews coming together from different countries like Japan, Australia, the United States, New Zealand, and South Korea.

The six dance crews are ROYAL FAMILY, MOTIV, BUMSUP, OSAKA Ojo Gang, RHTokyo, and AG SQUAD. The show premiered on May 27 and consists of 10 episodes. It's hosted by the ZEROBASEONE member and leader, Sung Han-bin.

Trending

The judges of World of Street Woman Fighter include J.Y. Park, Aliya Janell, and Mike Song. In the first three episodes, the dance crew members had been warming up for the competition without facing any elimination.

While the first battle, No Respect, simply ended with one of the dance crew members being ranked the lowest, the second battle, featured in episodes 2 and 3, began to brew a sense of competition between the participants. This came to a head in episode 4 during the third battle, World of K-pop.

All you need to know about the fourth episode of Mnet's reality dance survival show, World of Street Woman Fighter

The fourth episode of the World of Street Woman Fighter expanded on the third mission, called World of K-pop. In this mission, the dance crews were asked to compete against each other using songs from three artists: aespa, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and G-Dragon.

The songs chosen for the battle were:

aespa's Drama

aespa's Armageddon

aespa's Whiplash

G-Dragon's POWER

G-Dragon's Home Sweet Home

Jennie's Mantra

Jennie's Like JENNIE

The results at the end of the World of K-pop battle were:

G-Dragon Match: OSAKA Ojo Gang (781 points) vs. MOTIV (881 points) - Winner: MOTIV

Jennie Match: BUMSUP (1232 points) vs. RHTokyo (1185 points) - Winner: BUMSUP

aespa Match: ROYAL FAMILY (1036 points) vs. AG SQUAD (1241 points) - Winner: AG SQUAD

Following these matches, the dance crews with the least amount of points had to compete with one another. According to the points received through the World of K-pop mission, OSAKA Ojo Gang and ROYAL FAMILY had to compete in the elimination battle.

For this battle, a special set of fight judges was introduced to make a decision on the points. The fight judges who participated were:

Mike Song

Mihawk Back

Kazukiyo

Babysleek

Ashley Everett

Towards the end of the battle, OSAKA Ojo Gang was picked by all five judges, thereby making them the winner of the elimination battle. Subsequently, the dance crew ROYAL FAMILY was eliminated, marking them as the first crew to be eliminated in the World of Street Woman Fighter season 3.

The next mission of World of Street Woman Fighter was revealed by K-pop idol, soloist, and actress, BLACKPINK's Jennie. The upcoming mission is titled the MEGA Crew Mission, with no further details having been revealed. Stay tuned for further updates on how the show progresses as new episodes release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More