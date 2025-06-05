World of Street Woman Fighter episode 2: Ranking Mission, tracklist, and more explored

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the second episode of World of Street Woman Fighter landed on the internet, intriguing netizens with a new set of events and challenges that unfolded.

The third season of the reality dance competition has expanded to a global competition between six international dance crews. The dance crews, ROYAL FAMILY, MOTIV, BUMSUP, OSAKA Ojo Gang, RHTokyo, and AG SQUAD, come from various countries, including South Korea, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, and Australia.

The show is hosted by the singer and dancer Sung Han-bin from the K-pop boy group ZEROBASEONE, with a judging panel that includes J.Y. Park, Aliya Janell, and Mike Song.

All you need to know about the second episode of World of Street Woman Fighter

In the first episode of World of Street Woman Fighter, the dance crews participated in a No Respect Battle. This required members from the dance crews to choose a member from another dance crew whom they deemed a weak competitor. The two members would participate in a dance battle, and the judges would choose a winner for each battle.

If the judges were unsure of choosing a winner, a rematch was conducted where both members would engage in a dance battle for about 40 seconds as they danced simultaneously. The dance crew with the most losing points was deemed the No Respect Crew. Following the first episode, the second episode introduced the dance crews' first mission: the Ranking Mission.

The Ranking Mission is an ongoing series of missions carried out by World of Street Woman Fighter's previous seasons. In this mission, each dance crew leader is required to group six of their team members under three ranks: Leader, Middle, and Rookie. The members of each rank will compete against members from other dance crews who hold the same rank.

The dance crews will, therefore, compete against one another through one dance video. The three ranks will have three different songs, and the members belonging to these ranks will participate as the main dancers for the dance video of their assigned songs. The members outside of the six chosen ones will perform as backup dancers for the team.

As a main dancer, the members are expected to showcase qualities of choreography, centering, and clear direction of the dance video for their group. The main dancers can gain additional points for their dance crew if these qualities are executed properly. The main dancer also has the option to nominate the worst dancer from other dance crew members, leading to negative points.

The crew that gets selected as the main dancer for each rank will earn 100 points, and the final score is calculated by considering both the negative and bonus points that the dance crew members garnered during the mission. While the mission has not yet been carried out, the rank, its members, and the song chosen for the upcoming performance were revealed in the second episode of World of Street Woman Fighter.

Here are all the rank members and their assigned tracks:

Leader: Hoshi X Woozi's Echo (Prod. Woozi)

Royal Family's Teesha

MOTIV's Marlee

BUMSUP's Honey J

OSAKA Ojo Gang's Ibuki

RHTokyo's Riehata

AG SQUAD's Kaea

Middle: Lily, Jiwoo, Kyujin's Ridin' (Prod. THE HUB)

Royal Family's Harmz, Isla, Zari, and Moana

MOTIV's Fantaye, Logistx, Bella, and Nyssa

BUMSUP's AIKI, Hyojin, Choi, NO:ZE, and Leejung

OSAKA Ojo GANG's Kyoka, Minami, Hana, and Ruu

RHTokyo's Rena, Asuka, Mona, and Nina Neves

AG SQUAD's Kyra, Ruthybaby, Kaleece, Alysha

Rookie: Gummy, Since's Flip Flop (Prod. Padi)

Royal Family's Maiya and Kylie

MOTIV's Kaidi and Abby

BUMSUP's LIP J and Hyojin Choi

OSAKA Ojo GANG's Junna and Uwa

RHTokyo's ReiNa and Rico Hirai

AG SQUAD's Vanessa and Aaliyah

On the other hand, the members who didn't participate in the Ranking Mission of World of Street Woman Fighter are Royal Family's Tiare, BUMSUP's Monika, Ri.Hey, and Gabee, RHTokyo's Ako, and AG SQUAD's Danica.

Given the interesting choice of songs and the intriguing set of member rankings, fans have been excitedly looking forward to the upcoming episode of World of Street Woman Fighter to see the Ranking Mission unfold.

