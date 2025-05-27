World of Street Woman Fighter episode 1: Teams, winners, & more explored 

On Tuesday, May 27, the first episode of Mnet's World of Street Woman Fighter was rolled out. The South Korean dance competition has returned with a third season, comprising an international competition with dance crews joining from South Korea, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, and Australia.

Six dance groups will participate in the show: AG SQAD from New Zealand, MOTIV from the United States, BUMSUP from South Korea, OSAKA Ojo Gang and RHTokyo from Japan, and ROYAL FAMILY from Australia. Additionally, World of Street Woman Fighter will be hosted by ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin, who is known for his impressive dance and tutting skills.

On the other hand, the show's judges include some popular faces such as J.Y. Park, Aliya Janell, and Mike Song. Aliga Janell is a world-class choreographer who also worked as the main dancer for Beyoncé's tours. Mike Song is the co-founder of the renowned dance crew KINJAZ.

All you need to know about World of Street Woman Fighter's first episode

In the first episode of World of Street Woman Fighter, the members of the six groups had a dance battle against each other. It was titled, "NO RESPECT DANCE BATTLE," and the dancers were asked to choose a counterpart they thought was weaker for a one-on-one.

The dancers who got to choose their opponent went first. At the end of the battle, the judges chose a winner, but if they couldn't decide the winner, they had the right to ask for a rematch. In a rematch, the dancers would potentially have 40 seconds simultaneously.

Therefore, the crew with the most losses was selected as the NO RESPECT crew. Here are the dancers who went against each other, and the respective winners:

BUMSUP's Honey J vs. MOTIV's Marlee (Winner: Marlee)

AG SQUAD's Aaliyah vs. BUMSUMP's Aiki (Winner: Aaliyah)

OSAKA Ojo Gang's Kyoka vs. RH Tokyo's Riehata (Winner: Riehata)

Royal Family's Teesha vs. AG SQUAD's Kaea (Winner: Teesha)

Royal Family's Moana vs. AG SQUAD's Ruthybaby (Winner: Moana)

Royal Family's Harmony vs. BUMSUP's Choi Hyo-jin (Winner: Harmony)

Royal Family's Kylie vs. G SQUAD Kaleece (Winner: Kylie)

AG SQUAD's Danica vs. BUMSUP's Gabee (Rematch - Winner: Gabee)

Ibuki vs. BUMSUP's LIP J (Rematch - Winner: LIP J)

On the other hand, the first volume of the show's original soundtrack, World of Street Woman Fighter, was also revealed after the premiere. Consisting of a total of four songs, here's the tracklist:

CHAMPION (Prod. THE HUB) by ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin (Fight Man Theme) SASS (Prod. THE HUB) by Izna (Woman Theme) Talk to the Moon (Prod. THE HUB) by Kim Min-seok (Goodbye Theme) Always a Good Time (Prod. THE HUB) by ASH ISLAND (Respect Theme)

As the battle between the dancers continues, netizens wait to see what's in store for them.

