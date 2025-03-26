“All the leaders in a group and this is the best yall can do?”- Street Woman Fighter 3 viewers divided over team Korea’s dance to Jennie’s tracks

On March 26, 2025, the lineup of Street Woman Fighter 3 was announced on Mnet’s YouTube channel. It featured the "World of K-POP Mission," where the crews performed choreography to songs by popular K-pop artists. One of the standout performances came from Team Korea, BUMSUP, as they took on BLACKPINK Jennie’s tracks. They performed on Mantra, ExtraL (ft. Doechii), and Like Jennie.

BUMSUP, representing South Korea, performed Jennie's songs and aimed to showcase their signature style. The team, led by Honey J, blended different dance elements in their performance.

Expectations were high with a lineup consisting of Street Woman Fighter season 1 leaders and legendary dancer Lip J. However, the performance sparked mixed reactions, leaving some fans underwhelmed.

Many fans were disappointed, expecting a stronger stage presence from a team made up of some of Korea’s top dance leaders. An X user, @taemindilf wrote,

"all the leaders in a group and this is the best yall can do……?"

Some fans compared BUMSUP’s performance to those of other crews. They particularly highlighted the intense stage presence of competitors from Japan. Some viewers felt that the choreography lacked impact compared to the global crews competing on the show.

"- lowkey expected more from the korea team and the structure was not there - simply put its just not that memorable - was waiting for waacking cuz of lipj and gabee thoTT - loved the energy from rhtokyo and im so gladddd to see rena back on swf really loved her in swf2," an X user wrote.

"no hate but this is so.....bad.... like where is the energy," another netizen remarked.

"yeah damn sorry team korea but team japan def won that. they did jennie’s songs justice ngl," a fan mentioned.

Others defended BUMSUP and praised their execution and technique.

"Deymm they come up a choreography for like jennie for 2 weeks prior to release deymm," a fan commented.

"the dna part of bumsup’s choreo was so slick. it couldve been highlighted more if the camera work was better," an X user wrote.

"Bumsup movement is so clean, i love their version more," another netizen added.

All we know about Street Woman Fighter 3 and the competing teams

Street Woman Fighter 3, officially titled World of Street Woman Fighter, is the latest season of Mnet’s popular dance survival show. This edition expands the competition to a global level. This time, it brings in six elite dance crews from different countries. The participating teams include:

BUMSUP (South Korea) AG SQUAD (Australia) MOTIV (USA) OSAKA Ojo Gang (Japan) RHTokyo (Japan) ROYAL FAMILY (New Zealand)

BUMSUP is formed by bringing together past winners and leaders from the first season of Street Woman Fighter. This makes them one of the most anticipated teams of the season.

Other teams also bring strong reputations, such as RHTokyo, led by K-pop choreographer RIEHATA, and AG SQUAD, composed of former Royal Family members known for their dynamic performances.

The show is set to premiere in May this year.

