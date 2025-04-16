Who is NOZE? All you need to know about Street Woman Fighter dancer amid SHINee's Taemin’s dating rumors

According to OSEN on April 16, 2025, South Korean dancer NOZE (also stylized as no:ze) got embroiled in dating speculations with SHINee's Taemin. Recently, a few photographs surfaced on the South Korean online forums showing a woman resembling NOZE hugging a man. Some netizens claimed that the man could allegedly be SHINEE's Taemin.

These conjectures rose after some netizens claimed that the two celebrities posted similar pictures on Instagram. Although the rumors have caused quite a stir, they also shed light on NOZE's talents and contributions to the K-pop world.

NOZE (Noh Ji-hye) began her artistic pursuit as a first-year student at Hanlim Multi Art School. It is considered the best school in South Korea for aspiring entertainers. During the earlier years of her career, she performed as a backup dancer for EXO's Kai, ZICO, and SHINee's Taemin.

NOZE gained widespread recognition in 2020 when she performed alongside EXO's Kai during his solo debut stage for Mmmh. Her captivating visuals and dance skills quickly went viral, and she earned the nickname "Kai's pretty backup dancer."

Despite the attention, NOZE expressed mixed feelings about the focus on her appearance, stating that she wished for her dance abilities to be acknowledged equally when she appeared on You Quiz on the Block.

Meanwhile, Taemin's agency, Big Planet Made, stated that they would respond once they had more information on the ongoing situation.

"We have not confirmed the information yet. We will report back once we have our position."

NOZE's rise from Street Woman Fighter and her dating speculations with SHINee's Taemin

NOZE served as the leader of the dance crew WAYB (We Are Young Best) for Mnet's dance competition show Street Woman Fighter, which premiered in 2021. The show highlighted her choreography and leadership skills and solidified her name in the dance industry as a prominent dancer and choreographer.

Her choreography for the song Hey Mama became a viral phenomenon, leading to several sponsorship deals and appearances on TV. She also made her acting debut in the music video of singer Lee Seung-hwan, where she had to act out the emotions of a romantic relationship.

On April 16, Dispatch said there were reports of speculation about a romantic relationship between NOZE and SHINee's Taemin after alleged photos of the two surfaced on South Korean SNS (Social Networking Sites).

Then, some blurry images of a man and a woman in the public space walking "arm-in-arm" began making the rounds on the SNS. Some eagle-eyed netizens claimed that the two artists posted at the same time. Netizens also alleged that NOZE and Taemin's online images had similar backgrounds (e.g., similar wallpapers and similar views from respective windows).

Also, fans noticed that NOZE and Taemin were both wearing similar clothing items, such as a unique winter balaclava hood. Additionally, there was a photo of the two of them at an event together in which they were only a row apart.

Earlier in December 2024, Pinkvilla reported that SHINee idol's agency, Big Planet Made, released a statement addressing the ongoing false speculation on social media and that they would be taking action against those spreading the rumor.

"Therefore, we will file legal complaints and take all possible legal measures without leniency to ensure that the offenders are held accountable. We will take strict actions to prevent such malicious activities from recurring," the agency asserted.

The dating rumors sparked a range of reactions from fans and the public. While some expressed support for the artists' right to privacy, others criticized the invasive scrutiny into their personal lives.

