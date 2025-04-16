“Just let them date in peace” — Fans react as SHINee’s Taemin and dancer Noze spark dating rumors after alleged back-hug photo goes viral

Rumors of SHINee's Taemin dating former dancer Noze have surfaced online following the circulation of alleged photos showing the two together. On April 16, 2025, Noze’s agency, Big Planet Made, responded cautiously.

“We haven't checked the content yet. We’ll tell you if we have a position after watching (the content),” the agency told South Korean media outlet OSEN.

The photo in question was shared across online platforms and social media, showing a woman, thought to be Noze, and a man, believed to be Taemin, walking side by side. A hat and scarf partially cover the man’s face, but some users speculate it is the SHINee star, referencing a past post by SHINee’s Key in December 2023.

The exact timing and setting of the photo remain unclear. However, based on Key's post, fans believe it was taken before December 2023. The alleged image shows the two walking closely, with their arms intertwined. However, many fans are showing support for the alleged relationship, asking others to respect the K-pop idol's personal life.

"Just let them date in peace JEBAAAL," an X user commented.

Online responses are largely focused on respecting his privacy and pointing out that both individuals involved are adults.

"Hes 30+ already not that 15 year old Taemin 🙄🙄 Knetz should mind their own business and shut their mouth also please respect people privacy 😤, " a fan remarked.

"Here we go again… what does it matter? Taemin has been in the industry for 17 years. Let him live his life!," a person shared.

"Let him date in peace he's 31 for god sake," a user said.

Fans are also reacting to the alleged back-hug moment, with many seeing it as lighthearted.

"He is an adult man - what's wrong with a playful back hug? 🤣He should enjoy it more often 😂," a viewer mentioned.

"I am more invested in the possibility that someone is giving him a hug after a tiring day, and it comforts and uplifts him. it's what I want for all the members, to be as loved and cherished as I am," a netizen added.

"He still loves giving back hugs 🤭," another fan noted.

SHINee’s Taemin and dancer Noze's dating rumors resurface as fans revisit past clues

Dating rumors between Taemin and Noze have been around for months. According to OSEN, fans started speculating after hearing a male voice, believed to be Taemin’s, in a video message Noze sent through a fan platform.

Around the same time, Taemin performed a concert act involving a ring, and fans noticed Noze was in the audience, leading to more rumors. A fan also shared alleged photos showing the two wearing similar piercings, outfits and being in the same places.

Noze has remained silent on the issue, but her career has taken a turn since controversy erupted last year. She reportedly halted her entertainment activities, adding more curiosity to her personal life.

For those unversed, the professional dancer gained recognition through her appearance on Mnet’s Street Woman Fighter in 2021. The SHINee member, on his end, has also not issued any personal comment on the matter, either.

Dancer Noze is confirmed to make a comeback on television through Mnet’s upcoming show World of Street Women Fighter, airing on May 27. This will be her first on-screen project after her hiatus from public activities.

Separately, SHINee's main dancer will host a solo concert, 'Ephemeral Gaze' World Tour Finale, at Seoul’s KSPO DOME in Songpa-gu. The performances are scheduled for April 26 and 27.

