"KGMA Unfair" trends on X as fans fume over BTS' j-hope, V, Jimin & RM’s alleged snubs despite earning highest votes

K-pop acts like BTS Taehyung, aespa, ATEEZ, NewJeans, and more, were recognized at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards for their contribution to the music industry this year. The ceremony was held on November 16 and 17, 2024, at Seoul's Inspire Arena.

Several fans were displeased with the 'Top 10 Artist' and 'Best Hip-Hop' categories winners' list as they believed that BTS members were wrongfully snubbed. Fans claimed that j-hope was No. 1 in the Best Hip-Hop category while BTS' Taehyung aka V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Namjoon were among the highest-voted artists in the Top 10 Artist category.

Although fans were delighted that BTS' Taehyung won the 'Trend of the Year - K-pop Solo' at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards, they accused the 2024 Korea Grand Music Award jury of not recognizing BTS members and announcing them as category winners.

Fans trended "KGMAUnfair," and "KGMAISASCAM" on X worldwide. One fan wrote,

"Despite j-hope being at #1 for 'best hip-hop' and V, JK, Jimin and RM in the top 10 of 'Best Artists 10' the award show (KGMA) didn't announced them as winners. Is this a joke or what? KGMA Unfair"

Several BTS ARMY questioned the jury and organization of the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards.

"Despite #JHOPE being at #1 in Best Hip- Hop category and #V being #1 in Best Artist 10 along with #Jimin, #Jungkook and #RM in the Top 10 , they weren't awarded. Why? KGMA be Transparent with your criteria for awards." one fan wrote.

"We respectfully request KGMA to provide transparency in the assessment criteria for the winners. V who should have won for best artist even rank #1 but didn't get the win?" another fan said.

"Taehyung won #1 in both Kpop Solo & Best Artist but #KGMA2024 changed the voting rules in the last minute & hand his awards to whoever they want! We will never support this award show again, never! Shame on you!" another fan remarked.

Others questioned the organization's transparency with the "winning criteria."

"KGMA should be transparent of their winning criteria at this point. What's the 65% for? Sales, streams or is this another attendance award we didn't get the memo?" one fan commented.

"What award show now? should've just arranged a concert or something "vote on what you want to see these attendees perform!" another fan wrote.

"Surprise coming from the KGMA?Their lack of professionalism in plain sight of the world. They don't know what it's to do good music, nothing surprises me. I'm going to try to look for the newspaper here in England where they talk about the incoherence, lack of honesty of the KGMA," another fan added.

From BTS' Taehyung to NewJeans: 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) Day-1 winners list

The 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards acknowledged several K-pop acts on its first-day event. NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, and ZEROBASEONE were among the night's top victors, taking home the coveted Grand Prizes.

Here is the list of winners for Day 1:

K-pop Legendary Artist: TVXQ

Trend of the Year - K-pop Solo: BTS' Taehyung

2024 Grand Record: (G)I-DLE

2024 Grand Artist: NewJeans

Best OST: Yoo Hwe-seung

Best Rock Ballad: Lee Mujin

Best Memory: Lee Mujin

IS Rising Star: JD1

Grand Honour's Choice: ZEROBASEONE

Lotte Caliverse Transcendent Artist of the Year: Young Tak

Lullua x Fancast Best Popularity: SHINee’s Taemin

Best Solo Artist: SHINee’s Taemin

Best R&B (Male): EXO’s D.O

Best R&B (Female): BIBI

Best Hip Hop: Lee Young-ji

Best Band: QWER

Best Artist (Top 10):

EXO’s D.O

SHINee’s Taemin

Lee Young-ji

ZEROBASEONE

P1Harmony

Young Tak

STAYC

(G)I-DLE

NewJeans

Jeong Dong-won

The 2024 Korea Grand Music Award is an annual music celebration organized by South Korea's largest entertainment and sports magazine publication, Ilgan Sports (Daily Sports).

