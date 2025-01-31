“THEY GETTING BOLD IN K-POP NOW” — Fans hilariously react to SHINee’s Taemin’s response after a fan threw a lingerie at him onstage

During SHINee's Taemin's 'Ephemeral Gaze' concert in Mexico City on January 28, 2025, an unexpected incident occurred that has since become a topic of widespread discussion among fans.

The 'Ephemeral Gaze' tour, which began in August 2024 in Incheon, South Korea, has seen Taemin perform in various countries. The Latin American leg began in Mexico City.

Taemin was taking a break between performances when a fan threw a red lace lingerie onto the stage—a gesture often seen in Latin American concerts as a sign of admiration and affection. Taemin noticed the undergarment, picked it up, and discreetly tucked it away before continuing with his water break.

Later, addressing the audience in English, Taemin acknowledged the gesture, expressing his appreciation and indicating his awareness of this cultural practice. He conveyed happiness upon receiving the bra, showcasing his adaptability and respect for the local customs.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions to the incident. One fan humorously commented,

"WHEWWW THEY GETTING BOLD IN K-POP NOW."

Fans mentioned Taemin's willingness to embrace and respect different cultural expressions of admiration.

"This reminds me of that time when he went on a jp variety show and he said that he wishes his fans throw the bras that they are wearing instead of brand new one," a fan mentioned.

"Not even looking at the quotes i hope everyone is being normal and knows that bras thrown at musicians is not a derogatory act," another fan wrote.

"The fact that he's completely unfazed. This man has seen everything there is to see," another fan added.

Several international fans stepped up to explain the cultural resonance of the gesture.

"The country was off, but the prophecy was fulfilled," a fan wrote.

"As a latina, is such a culture shock to see people surprised at the underwear thrown at stage. That standard pop boy concert practice. It was even done in the 70s. This is fangirl history (and not s*xual btw, is a way to show excitement to the artist)," another fan clarified.

"Haha he said in am interview that he likes it because that's their culture and their way to show appreciation," another fan said.

SHINee's Taemin's 'Ephemeral Gaze' tour, EP release, and more

Taemin embarked on his 'Ephemeral Gaze' world tour, commencing with two shows in Incheon, South Korea, on August 31 and September 1, 2024. The tour's Asian leg included performances in major cities such as Tokyo, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore, Manila, Fukuoka, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi.

In November 2024, he expanded the tour to include additional stops in Macau, Latin America, North America, and Europe. The tour is scheduled from January to March 2025.

The EP Eternal was released on August 19, 2024. It was his first solo project under Big Planet Made Entertainment following his departure from SM Entertainment earlier that year. The seven-track EP, led by the title track S*xy in the Air, showcased his evolution as an artist since his debut with SHINee in 2008.

Reflecting on this release, the SHINee member shared with Teen Vogue,

"Ever since I started my career, I have had music producers making the music for me. I think that now is the time to really take control and make [my own] music. I believe that from now on, we shouldn't just perform the music we're handed but start taking part in the music production process."

In 2023, SHINee's Taemin returned to the music scene following his military service, culminating in the release of his fourth Korean extended play (EP), Guilty, on October 30.

The EP consists of tracks like Guilty, The Rizzness, She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not, Not Over You (Jejari in Korean or Same Place), Night Away (Oneul Bam in Korean or Tonight), and Blue.

