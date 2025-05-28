"That Chucky thing is unnecessary" — World of Street Woman Fighter viewers divided over AG SQUAD's Aaliyah's comments towards Aiki

World of Street Woman Fighter's season 3 episode 1 was released on May 27 on Mnet. Following the same, several scenes from the episode became fodder for discussion among fans and netizens.

While they praised the dancers and shared their excitement about the upcoming episodes of World of Street Woman Fighter, they were also quick to notice a few unsettling instances.

Many netizens talked about how they were not happy about the comments the contestants made towards BUMSUP's Aiki. During the first episode, ROYAL FAMILY's Teesha said that Aiki was Chucky's Daughter, while AGsquad's Aliyah accused her of buying followers and likes on TikTok for her dance covers.

When these instances from World of Street Woman Fighter landed on the internet, several fans felt that it was inappropriate and disrespectful. While fans were up for dancers holding a competitive mindset, the majority agreed that what Aiki experienced was inappropriate and unnecessary.

"I felt upset about their remarks about Aiki. She did try her best but she lost a point there for stopping before the time out. Also, let's not call out names for each other. That Chucky thing is unnecessary lol," tweeted a fan.

Similar comments rolled in, criticizing the dancers' treatment of Aiki.

"No fr she's an incredible dancer at the end of the day. That whole tiktok thing went too far man… it's funny ONCE. After that it's really just sad to see. I also agree the random taunts about her looks and stuff was so uncalled for😭🙏," said a fan on X.

"Since S1 i've never been angry when other dancers judge each other but what happened to Aiki is so inappropriate. She called Chucky's Daughter by Teesha RF & acussed buying followers & likes by Aliyah AG Squad, these are so RUDE.Talent for what if u have 0 manners. AIKI🥺," added another fan.

"Come for their dancing and skills all they want idc but to go for looks is just a low blow," commented another.

More fans and netizens defended World of Street Woman Fighter's Aiki and called out the other dancers who directed unncessary hate towards her.

"resorting to shading her appearance and basically saying her fame is fraudulent because there was nothing to critique about her dancing.. wtf is swf even about to them," stated a user.

"i tried chalking it up to pre-battle banter or mnet evil editing but aaliyah has genuinely been rude to aiki for no reason," added an X user.

"Definitely unnecessary. Why were they bullying Aiki," said a netizen.

"ik swf is supposed to be messy but the dig at aiki's appearance and popularity is insane to me," commented another X user.

World of Street Woman Fighter episode 1: Winners, teams, and more

World of Street Woman Fighter is a South Korean reality dance competition that recently returned with its third season, now expanding its scope to an international level. The six dance crews particiapting in the show are namely, BUMSUP from South Korea, OSAKA Ojo Gang and RHTokyo from Japan, AGsquad from Australia, ROYAL FAMILY from New Zealand, and MOTIV from the United States.

In the first episode of World of Street Woman Fighter which aired on May 27, the crew members participated in a No Respect Battle, where the contestants were asked to choose a member from another dance crew who they thought was a weak match. The three judges, J.Y. Park, Aliya Janell, and Mike Song, would choose a winner for each battle.

If the judges couldn't decide on a winner, there would be a rematch between the same contestants where they danced simultaneously for 40 seconds. The dance crew with the most losses would be named the No Respect Crew.

Here are the winners of the No Respect Battle in the first episode:

BUMSUP's Honey J vs. MOTIV's Marlee (Winner: Marlee)

AGsquad's Aaliyah vs. BUMSUP's Aiki (Winner: Aaliyah)

OSAKA Ojo Gang's Kyoka vs. RHTokyo's Riehata (Winner: Riehata)

ROYAL FAMILY's Teesha vs. AGsqaud's Kaea (Winner: Teesha)

ROYAL FAMILY's Moana vs. AGsqaud's Ruthybaby (Winner: Moana)

ROYAL FAMILY's Harmony vs. BUMSUP's Choi Hyo-jin (Winner: Harmony)

ROYAL FAMILY's Kylie vs. AGsqaud's Kaleece (Winner: Kylie)

AGsqaud's Danica vs. BUMSUP's Gabee (Rematch - Winner: Gabee)

OSAKA Ojo Gang's Ibuki vs. BUMSUP's LIP J (Rematch - Winner: LIP J)

Fans and netizens have been excitedly waiting for the next episode release from World of Street Woman Fighter.

