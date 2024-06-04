BTS' Jimin tops the 'Male Kpop Idol Dancer' category for five consecutive years, cementing his status as Dance King

On June 4, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Star News reported that BTS' Jimin topped the Male K-pop Idol Dancer category for the fifth consecutive year, cementing his status as Dance King in the industry. The idol ranked first with massive support and received 712,402 votes in the category on the polls conducted on South Korea's largest voting site, King Choice.

BTS' Jimin, also known as Park Ji-min, is a multifaceted individual who is a singer, dancer, and songwriter. He made his debut with the group in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. He has showcased his impeccable dancing skills throughout his years of hard work and persistence.

BTS' Jimin dominated South Korean Entertainment industry with his impeccable dance skills from 2020

According to the outlet, BTS' Jimin has been ruling the Male K-pop Male Idol Dancer category, conducted by King's Choice, since 2020. With his latest achievement, the idol has enhanced his reputation as the best dancer in both name and reality. He received positive reviews from the experts, who complimented his skills with the following words:

"Jimin's dancing is talent and swag in and of itself."

The idol has recently flaunted his smooth dancing moves through his solo debut album, FACE, cementing his status as the ultimate 'Dance King' in South Korea. He was able to showcase his unavoidable aura through the choreographies of tracks, including Like Crazy, Set Me Free Pt.2, and other songs. Moreover, he has garnered praise for his unique moves during the track Filter, in collaboration with Taeyang for his single Vibe.

Jimin was also honored with a plaque of appreciation from the Kim Baek-bong Fan Dance Preservation Association, the third intangible cultural asset of South Pyongan Province, for his solo fan dance performance during BTS' IDOL performance at the 2018 Melon Music Awards Ceremony. The director of the Korea Culture and Arts Research Institute, Cho Yong-in, has lavished praise for the idol's dancing skills and stated:

"Jimin's dance is a combination of the dance he has become familiar with and K-pop. It can be said that it has opened up new possibilities."

Fast forward to 2022, the BTS member was honored with a plaque for Best Main Dancer on November 12 at the Melon Music Awards, and the trophy was also delivered to him in physical form. American media outlet Glitter Magazine also talked about the BTS singer's use of his eyes and facial expressions while dancing.

"It seems that he has created a dance by acting from the heart and sublimating his eyes and facial expressions into art."

He has also ranked as the Best Dancer in K-pop in multiple dance polls and surveys throughout the years. He has won Dabeme's Best Male Dancer for the consecutive three years in line, Netlab's Best Male Idol Dancer of Japan for the consecutive two years, and others, showcasing his passion for dance and proving that he has been renowned as the best dancer in the eyes of fans.

Even the renowned two-time Olympic figure medalist and legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu talked about how he drew inspiration from Jimin's dance moves in the 2021 documentary Dream On The Ice. He added that he found the idol's dancing moves beautiful and personally studied them. Hanyu stated, as translated by X user @dailyjimn:

"Jimin is so flexible and slender and has delicate body lines that make his technique even more fascinating. I'm learning cool movies like Jimin's not only from the skating field but also from outside of skating."

BTS' Jimin continued to dominate the world with his impeccable choreography and complex moves, which inspired many rookie K-pop idols who look to him for inspiration. Many influential personalities and dancers have expressed their desire to dance like the idol one day.

In recent news, the idol was awarded the title of Special Warrior (Special Grade Soldier) in honor of his training at the Korea Combat Training Center and received the best score in assessments, including physical strength, service attitude, skills, military training, and others.

The BTS member began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jungkook. After concluding the five weeks of basic training, he was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division, where he would serve the remaining period of his duty and is expected to be discharged in 2025.