"I'm sure Colin's favorite idol is Jimin"— Netflix Brazil teases Bridgerton lead’s top pick from Season 3 soundtrack spoiler

On May 13, 2024, Netflix Brasil teased fans, commenting that Jimin from BTS must be the favorite idol of Bridgerton's leading character Colin, following the release of the list of orchestral covers for the series's season 3 part 1 through their social media account on X. The comment reads:

"I'm sure Colin's favorite idol is Jimin."

Chris Van Dusen and Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton season 3 will be released in two parts. Part one, featuring four episodes, will be released on May 16, 2024, followed by Part 2 with the remaining episodes 5, 6, 7, and 8 on June 13, 2024. The series revolves around a fictional family set against the backdrop of the early 1800s in the Regency era, when gentry and marriageable nobility began.

The eight close siblings of the Bridgerton family search for happiness and love in the high society of London. It is based on a Regency romance novel penned by Juli Quinn.

Netflix Brasil gushing over BTS' Jimin created a buzz on the internet

(X Translation: BILLIE EILISH, BTS, TAYLOR SWIFT AND MORE!!!!! Spoilers for the soundtrack for part 1 of season 3 of Bridgerton)

It is a well-known fact that Bridgerton is popular for its strong and orchestral covers of worldwide hit pop songs, and every season of the of the series has left an impressive impact on the viewers. Subsequently, Netflix Brasil confirmed and dropped a list of the orchestral cover soundtrack for Bridgerton season 3 part 1 through their social media account on X. The tracks are as follows:

Happier than Ever by Billie Eilish

Dynamite by BTS

abcdefu by GAYLE

by GAYLE Give Me Everything by Pitbull

Jealous by Nick Jonas

Cheap Thrillers by Sia

Snow on The Beach by Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey

As the ARMYs (BTS's fandom) saw the Dynamite in the orchestral soundtrack list for Bridgerton Season 3, part 1, fans were over the moon. They left multiple comments under Netflix Brasil's X update celebrating the news. Subsequently, Netflix Brasil also joined the fans and responded to their interesting comments.

The X user @selvetjk expressed their excitement with a GIF of BTS members dancing together joyfully and captioned it with the group's name. In response, Netflix Brasil commented that they were sure of the fact that Jimin was the favorite member of the historical series's leading character, Colin. The English actor Luke Newton chronicles the third Bridgerton child in the historical and romance series.

After reading Netflix Brasil's comments, the fandom went on to respond to the account and left multiple replies related to BTS' Jimin, including GIFs, compliments, and terms. They showered praise for the idol, such as "Global it boy Jiminie," "the most successful and talented idol," "Colin has got good taste," and others.

Many fans expressed their desire that after Netflix Brasil's comment about Jimin being the top pick of Colin, they would definitely watch the historical series, while others could not wait to see how Bridgerton will incorporate Dynamite in part of season 3.

Dynamite was released on August 21, 2020, through Sony Music Entertainment and Big Hit Entertainment. It was the group's first fully recorded English track and was penned by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar. The upbeat disco-pop songs include elements of soul, funk, and bubblegum pop. The song was released during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide comfort to people and teach them to appreciate the small things in life that make life meaningful.

BTS members are currently engaged in their mandatory military service and are expected to reunite in 2025 following the completion of their duty.