From Samyang Foods to HYBE’s stock: BTS’ Jimin’s solo debut sparks unprecedented gains across various sectors

On June 3, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Star News reported how BTS' Jimin's solo debut sparked unprecedented gains across various sectors, including increasing sales of Samyang Foods and boosting HYBE and Dior's stock prize simultaneously.

When the idol's leading track, Like Crazy, topped Billboard's Hot 100 Chart, the agency's stock price soared, showcasing his global influence worldwide backed by a strong fanbase and impact. The track was released alongside the idols' solo debut album FACE on March 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, the food manufacturing company Samyang Foods also witnessed a significant increase in their sales due to Jimin's consumption of noodles during multiple Weverse broadcast live sessions.

BTS' Jimin boosts stock market sector with his worldwide influence

Several analysts have credited BTS' Jimin's significant contribution to the widespread of K-food globally. They cited that the fire chicken stir-fried noodles, also known as Buldak-bokkeum-myeon, experienced global popularity due to the idol's influence.

He used to enjoy eating the noodles during his live broadcast on Weverse. Subsequently, curious fans flocked to several online websites to purchase Samyang Foods' fire chicken stir-fried noodles.

Jimin's global influence caused the market capitalization of the food manufacturing company Samyang Foods. The company was able to surpass its competitors for the first time since 1995 on May 10, 2024. It surpassed the highest level, worth KRW 2.4519 trillion.

Even Vice Chairman Kim Jeong-soo of Samyang Foods expressed their gratitude to Jimin for the promotion of their noodles in a TV program, as reported by the outlet and stated:

"Thankfully, Jimin is the most popular among BTS members. I am seeing great advertising effects by uploading pictures of myself enjoying fried noodles."

Meanwhile, even the French luxury fashion house Dior witnessed Jimin's global influence when they appointed him as the global ambassador for the Maison. Subsequently, it experienced a significant surge in its stock price and emerged as the talk of the town.

Due to Jimin's appointment as the global ambassador for the Maison, its stock price rose 31 years after it was listed on the stock market, in 1992. Additionally, the idol's ambassador announcement post shared by the brand on its social media handles, including Instagram and X received the highest number of likes.

Jimin's solo debut album featured six tracks. His lead track Like Crazy ranked at the No.1 position on Billboards Hot 100 on April 8, 2023, and emerged as the first Korean song to top the charts. Subsequently, the idol was crowned as the first Korean soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts in history.

Subsequently, HYBE's stock price increased significantly. The stock prices for other Korean entertainment companies also experienced a significant 11% rise, marking the largest daily increase in the past five months.

The brands, including Dior, Samyang Foods, and Tiffany & Co, witnessed a significant increase not only in their sales but also an acceleration in their social media visibility and engagement.

The idol also released a digital single, Closer Than This, on December 22, 2023, which was a gift to his fans as he enlisted for his mandatory military service. Meanwhile, the idol's fanbase showcased their support for his solo endeavors by sharing multiple snippets regarding his achievements on social media.

Recently, the BTS member was reportedly awarded the title of Special Warrior (Special Grade Soldier) in recognition of his intensive training at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC) and received the best score in physical strength, military training, service attitude, and skills.

He began mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jungkook. Following the completion of the five-week basic military training, he was recognized as the top trainee in his unit and received the Honor of Exemplary with Commendation from the Division's Chief.

The idol was later deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division and expected to be discharged from his military service in 2025.