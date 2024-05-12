BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy crowned as the first and only song by a K-pop act to spend 80 consecutive days on Deezer Top 100 Worldwide charts

Jimin's Like Crazy recently became the first and only song by a K-pop act to spend 80 consecutive days on the Deezer Top 100 Worldwide charts. It also emerged as the most listened-to track on the audio streaming platform on May 11, 2024. It is the leading title track of BTS' Jimin's debut solo studio album FACE.

The album was released on March 24, 2023. It is a blend of hip-hop, pop, and R&B records. Pdogg, Evan, and Ghstloop contributed to the production. It features six tracks such as:

Face-Off Interlude: Dive Like Crazy Alone Set Me Free Pt.2 Like Crazy English Version.

For the unversed, Deezer was established in 2007. It is a French audio streaming platform under Access Industries since 2016.

BTS' Jimin continues to dominate Deezer Top 100 Worldwide charts with multiple tracks

On May 11, 2024, BTS' Jimin reigned over the Deezer Top 100 Worldwide charts with his five tracks from the album, FACE. The lead single Like Crazy ranked at the No.1 position, followed by Set Me Free Pt.2 securing the third spot on the charts.

The two renditions of Like Crazy (Deep House Remix Version and UK Garage Remix Version) occupied No. 27 and No. 36, respectively. His latest digital single, Closer Than This, achieved the impressive feat of clinching rank 32 on Deezer Top 100 Worldwide charts.

The leading track, Like Crazy, extended its record of longest-charting track on the charts by a K-pop soloist. The newest milestone has solidified the idol's status as a talented vocalist and an influential K-pop singer globally.

Apart from Deezer, these songs are also available to stream through different platforms, including Android, web, iOS, macOS, and others in over 180 countries.

As soon as the fans got to know about BTS' Jimin's latest milestone, they took to social to celebrate the idol's latest milestone. They began trending phrases like "Congratulations Jimin," "Like Crazy Deezer Top 1," "Deezer King Jimin," "History Maker," "Organic King," and others. Fans encouraged music lovers to continue streaming the songs to maintain the record and shared multiple snippets with a plethora of compliments.

Like Crazy was released in two versions, including Korean and English. Korean Version delved into the realization of losing a significant other and forcing oneself to hold onto a reality where they are still present. Meanwhile, the English Version chronicled the fear of losing the real personality of an individual while bearing the burden of popularity and fame as a K-pop idol.

The two versions were penned by Jimin, RM, Pdogg, Blvsh, Ghstloop, Chris James, and Evan. The leading track created the history of emerging as the first single by a South Korean soloist to bag the No.1 position on Billboard Hot 100 since the chart's establishment in 1958.

The track received platinum certification from Music Canada by selling over 80,000 sales units. The Recording Industry Association of America also honored the song with platinum certification for the sale of over 1,000,000 units in the United States.

BTS member Jimin sent a bouquet to his father

Featuring Jimin

Recently Jimin sent a bouquet to his father, Park Hyun-soo, on the occasion of Parent's Day (May 8, 2024). The information was updated by Park Hyun-soo through his cafe's official Instagram account, @magnate_official_, on May 9, 2024. The BTS member also attached a letter for his father in which he wrote the following words:

"My Dearest Dad, Thank you for giving me life. Please take care of your health. I love you. Your son, Jimin." (as translated by @JiminGlobal)

The idol also included his birth flower, Bridal Wreath Spirea, which means pure love.

BTS member Jimin started his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jungkook. He concluded his five weeks of basic training and was later crowned the best trainee in the unit due to his outstanding service.

The idol also won THE HONOR OF EXEMPLARY with a Commendation from the Chief of a Division and subsequently deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea.