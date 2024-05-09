"Thank you for giving me life"— BTS' Jimin sends a bouquet to his father on occasion of Parent’s Day while enlisted

On May 9, 2024, Jimin's father, Park Hyun-soo, shared a video on their cafe shop's Instagram account handle, @magnate_official_, where he flaunted a flower bouquet sent by the BTS member on the occasion of Parent's Day from the military. The dancer also attached a letter where he wrote the following words in Korean, which were translated into English by X user @JiminGlobal:

"Thank you for giving me life."

In South Korea, Parent's Day is observed on May 8 every year and is celebrated by the public and the government. On this day, the children usually gift their parents carnations, and family events are organized, giving back to the father and mother.

BTS' Jimin requested his father, Park Hyun-soo, to take care of his health

In the video shared by Park Hyun-soo on his Magnate Cafe's Instagram account, viewers could see the table was decorated with multiple flower bouquets with Jimin's handmade picture behind them.

The flower bouquet the idol sent consists of several palettes of flowers, including white, purple, and others. The artist also sent Park Hyun-soo his birth flower, Bridal Wreath Spirea, which means pure love.

The BTS member also attached a letter with his gift for the father, sent from the military. In it, he expressed his love for Park Hyun-soo and requested that he look after his health. The artist also expressed his affection openly and stated, as translated by X user @JiminGlobal:

"My Dearest Dad, Thank you for giving me life. Please take care of your health. I love you. Your son, Jimin."

Soon, the video went viral on social media, where fans weaved praise for the BTS member for being a good and kind son. They referred to him with phrases, including "the sweetest," "wonderful son," "good son," "the best son ever," "an angel for real," and others.

Meanwhile, in the video uploaded by Park Hyun-soo, the idol's latest digital single, Closer Than This, was playing. It was released on December 22, 2023, through Big Hit Music as a present to the fandom while he went for his mandatory military service.

However, it is not the first time the singer has showcased his affection for his father. He also sent a flower basket to his father on Parent's Day in South Korea on May 9, 2023, which his father displayed in Magnate Cafe.

The present contained the idol's birthday flower, Bridal Wreath Spirea. He attached a card to the basket, which has the following words on it, as translated by @JiminGlobal on X:

"I love you dad, Stay healthy- your son Jimin."

The BTS member has also been known to express affection for his close ones by sending out meaningful and heartwarming flowers and messages. Thus, he was nicknamed Park Dajung. Dajung refers to someone who is sweet, warmhearted, and tender.

Meanwhile, with the flower bouquet, the BTS member's and his father Park Hyun-soo's and mother's old charts from March 29, 2015, also resurfaced on social media, where they exchanged affectionate conversations. While Park Hyun-soo expressed his gratitude to have a son like him, who has worked hard throughout his life, his mom expressed pride in him.

The idol began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023. After concluding his five weeks of basic training, the artist was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division and is expected to be discharged from duty in 2025.