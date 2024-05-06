BTS Jimin becomes the first and only soloist to spend 300 days at #1 on Spotify's South Korea Daily Top Artists Chart

On May 5, 2024, BTS star Park Jimin achieved another feat as he became the first and only Asian act to spend over 300 days at No.1 on Spotify's South Korea Daily Top Artists Chart.

The website Kworb.net, which collects and analyzes music data from around the world and updates the charts, sales, and streams in real-time, also displays the BTS singer and dancer's current ranking alongside his streaming days on Spotify South Korea Daily Top Artist Chart. The Filter singer has been ruling at No.1 on the list for over 400 days for his song Like Crazy.

It is important to note that Jimin released FACE more than a year ago on March 24, 2023, with the title track, Like Crazy. At the time of writing, the song's English version ranked at No.3.

BTS Jimin holds four spots in the Top 8 of Spotify's South Korea Daily Top Artists Chart

On May 5, 2024, Like Crazy earned a daily streaming of 86,851 globally on Spotify and spent 406 days in total at the top spot on the Spotify South Korea Daily Top Artists Chart. The BTS singer-songwriter's English rendition of his title track stood at No.3 with a daily stream count of 52,885. His third song, Set Me Free Pt. 2, from his debut solo album, FACE, ranked at No.6, with a daily stream of 43,051 and streaming for 414 days on the chart.

Park Jimin's latest and last release, Closer Than This, which he digitally released on December 22, 2023, after his military enlistment ten days ago—was faring well at No.8 with 34,410 everyday streams and 134 days of charting. The track was eclipsed by his bandmate and longtime friend, Jungkook.

The title track from Jimin's debut solo album was released a year ago and has broken records as well as achieved numerous accolades. He became the first K-pop and Korean solo artist to debut at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, in contrast, the South Korean singer also holds the record for the biggest fall from the top place in the chart's 50-year-long history.

Like Crazy fell from No.1 to No.45 in its second week on the Hot 100, making it the first time that a song which debuted at the top of the Hot 100 had finished outside the top 40.

However, this one fall from grace was buried deep in the mountain of accolades that Jimin amassed since the song's release. The idol's Like Crazy debuted at No.8, breaking the record for the highest debut by a South Korean solo artist on the UK Singles Chart, which was set by his own song Set Me Free Pt. 2, which debuted at No.30.

Furthermore, when the title track debuted at No.1 on the Official MENA Chart, which is released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), for the week ending March 30, 2023, it became the first by a Korean artist to do so in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) area.

Jimin became the second highest-charting BTS member and Korean solo artist to chart on the Billboard Global 200 to have two solo entries on the list's Top 10. He also debuted at No.2 with Like Crazy on the Global Excl US chart, which tied him with Jungkook for achieving the most solo Top 10 entries as a BTS member. FACE also debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 164,000 equivalent album sales.

Meanwhile, on May 5, 2024, as of writing this, the singer-songwriter's title track was ranked at No.1 on the Top 50 - South Korea Spotify Chart as well, with 79,275 daily streams. The list regularly charts and ranks songs based on the most played tracks.

In other news, the Serendipity singer garnered attention for his military look when he was spotted at the Army Scientific Combat Training Corps (KCTC) in Wonju, Gangwon-do. The BTS idol enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service on December 12, 2023.

He received acclaim upon completing the five-week-long military training and was awarded the Division Commander's Honor of Exemplary on his graduation day on January 17, 2024. He is currently deployed to the 5th Division's Military Fire Direction Center.