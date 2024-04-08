BTS star Park Jimin has been making waves as a South Korean solo artist since he released his debut solo album FACE on March 24, 2023. Even after a year of its release, songs from his solo record continue to ace several music charts. On April 8, 2024, the artist's album's title track Like Crazy reached #1 on the DEEZER Top 100 USA chart history.

The South Korean musician eclipsed Sabrina Carpenter's Feather, which had been ruling the Deezer Top 100 USA chart till April 8.

A tool called Deezer Charts, an online streaming detector, provides information about how many audio streams each music/song in a playlist or chart under observation generates. For instance, if a song appears in ten distinct playlists, there will be one track presented and 10 playlists in total.

Furthermore, DEEZER calculates streams when a song is considered to be in progress when it is played for 30 seconds or longer. A skip occurs when a user chooses a new song or moves to the next or previous track on the player. A skip is also applied to any music that is listened to for less than 30 seconds.

BTS' Jimin surpasses Sabrina Carpenter's Feather and becomes first K-pop act to hit #1 on DEEZER

BTS' Jimin's 'Like Crazy becomes the first and only solo song by a K-Pop act to reach #1 on the Deezer Top 100 USA chart history. (Image via DEEZER)

The global ambassador for Dior and Tiffany & Co. has been riding high on the crest of his success recently. His solo song Like Crazy surpassed 1 billion plays on Spotify on April 4, 2024. This accomplishment highlights BTS' enormous appeal and influence across the globe.

Meanwhile, on DEEZER's Top Worldwide Chart, the South Korean solo artist again ranked #1, followed by his bandmate Kim Taehyung aka V's latest single FRI(END)S.

On the Top Worldwide chart which ranks songs on a daily basis streaming, Like Crazy topped the list followed by FRI(END)S in second position and Jimin's Set Me Free Pt.2 coming in third.

With two of the Top 3 songs being from Jimin's debut solo album FACE, the musician has once again exhibited his global influence and musical prowess in writing and composing songs that have the ability to chart throughout the year.

Like Crazy debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on top for four consecutive weeks. It was the first time in the history of Billboard that a Korean and a K-pop solo act topped the chart for the first time and reigned them for weeks—since the closest to ever reach the top of the Hot 100 was PSY's Gentleman, which ranked #2 in 2013.

Following this, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially stated on November 30, 2023, that BTS' Jimin has achieved platinum status in the United States with Like Crazy by selling one million units.

The song became a member of an elite club, becoming one of the three Korean singles by a soloist to receive a platinum certification in RIAA history.

The other members of the exclusive club to earn RIAA platinum are Jimin's fellow BTS member Jungkook, who accomplished the feat with his solo debut single Seven (feat. Latto), and Korean singer-rapper PSY, who made history with his legendary 2012 hit Gangnam Style.

Jimin's Like Crazy reached platinum status in August 2023, while Jungkook received platinum status in early November after the release of the latter's debut solo album GOLDEN.

Currently, the Like Crazy singer is serving his mandatory military service of 18 months in the South Korean military alongside his bandmates Kim Namjoon aka RM, Jeon Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, Jung Hoseok, Kim Seokjin, and Min Yoongi.

Although all seven members were deployed in separate units and are stationed at different locations, Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung, Namjoon, and Yoongi are reported to return in June 2025. Meanwhile, Kim Seokjin will return from his service in June 2024, and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope in October 2024.