BTS Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ becomes the fastest Korean song to surpass 1 billion streams in Spotify's history

BTS member Park Jimin is riding high on the crest of his success as an international soloist as his track Like Crazy hits 1 billion streams on Spotify. The record is extremely significant as his song became the fastest Korean song and the fastest solo song by a Korean act to reach this milestone within a year of its release. Furthermore, as of April 4, 2024, it is also the first and only song by a Korean solo artist and the first and only song composed by the artist himself to achieve this feat.

South Korean artist Jimin of BTS debuted the song Like Crazy on March 24, 2023, as the second single off his first solo studio project FACE. Musically, the English version tackles the weight of fame and the dread of forgetting oneself, while the Korean version talks about realizing one has lost someone special and clinging to a world in which they still exist.

A synth-pop song, which was co-produced by Pdogg and Ghstloop, has been mastered in two languages (English and Korean). Pdogg, Blvsh, Chris James, Ghstloop, Jimin, BTS bandmate RM, and Evan wrote both versions.

Like Crazy by BTS' Jimin becomes the first and fastest solo by a Korean act and Korean song to mark this feat

Jimin has consistently provided his supporters with content in the run-up to FACE. A week before the EP's release, he released Set Me Free Pt.2 on March 17, 2023, to formally launch the FACE chapter. Prior to this, he had collaborated with BigBang member Taeyang on Vibe in January 2023 and released songs that were previously exclusive to SoundCloud and YouTube.

According to Rolling Stone, FACE was named among the top albums of 2023 internationally. Rolling Stone praised the album by the now-solo performer as a captivating display of the pop prowess of the smooth-voiced singer-dancer.

Jimin became the fourth Asian artist to reach the top of the Hot 100—after Kyu Sakamoto, Far East Movement, and BTS—and the first solo South Korean artist in history to score a No.1 debut on the Hot 100 and reign over it for four consecutive weeks. As of April 8, 2023, Jimin's Like Crazy became the 66th song to top the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States since the chart's establishment in 1958.

Like Crazy is the title track from the idol's debut solo album FACE which he released internationally on March 24, 2023. The song obtained 10 million streams, making Jimin's debut admission to the Streaming Songs chart at No.35 and it sold 254,000 downloads and CD singles combined in the first week of its release.

The song debuted at number two on the Global Excl US chart after receiving 61.4 million streams and 48,000 purchases in non-US regions. The song further became the third No.1 on the Digital Song Sales chart of the BTS sensation and received 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions.

Jimin's FACE made the greatest album launch by a Korean soloist on the 2023 United World Charts, according to a report published on November 28, 2023, by the South Korean media site Star News.

Like Crazy was nominated for a 2023 Fact Music Awards Best Music (Spring) nomination, however, it didn't win in the category. In October 2023, it was nominated for two awards: the MAMA Awards' Best Dance Performance-Male Solo and Song of the Year.

Furthermore, it was also nominated for the Billboard Music Awards' Top Global K-Pop Song and Top Selling Song. It received nominations in December for the Circle Chart Music Awards' Global Streaming genre and the Golden Disc Awards' Digital Song category.