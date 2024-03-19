BTS member Jimin is thriving even during his military service. The Like Crazy singer has reportedly been assigned to the Field Artillery Fire Direction Center (FDC), also known as the "brain of the artillery."

On March 2, 2024, a user identified as @pjm1_1013 on platform X shared a video featuring former members from the idol's unit, the 5th Infantry Division. In the video, they discussed the responsibilities associated with the Field Artillery Fire Direction Center (FDC).

According to translations provided by Google, they remarked on the specialized language used, emphasizing the need for meticulous attention to numbers and daily tests. They also highlighted the challenges of tasks such as cleaning and carrying heavy artillery and ammunition, weighing approximately 40 kg.

Additionally, they humorously noted the perceived advantages of higher ranks within the artillery unit, suggesting a maximum limit of five artillerymen.

With Jimin's outstanding performance recognized at his military graduation ceremony, where he was honored as the best trainee, his assignment to the Field Artillery Fire Direction Center further solidified his success during his military service.

On March 18, a devoted ARMY member shared details about Jimin's military journey on social media. According to the update, Jimin was officially assigned to the Artillery FDC on March 6, making him the only member to join this specialized unit.

Recognizing his exceptional dedication and performance, Jimin received accolades from division commanders on January 18, 2024. His outstanding achievements, which included the highest scores across all assessments, led to his early promotion to the rank of Corporal.

Deciphering Jimin's role in the Field Artillery Fire Direction Center (FDC)

The Field Artillery Fire Direction Center (FDC) plays a pivotal role in orchestrating artillery fire, particularly in response to infantry requests for shooting support. Serving as the "brains" behind artillery operations, the FDC ensures precise targeting and effective execution during combat situations.

The FDC's duties encompass a range of tasks, including formulating fire plans, accurately aiming cannons and delivering precise hits on targets. This entails utilizing advanced technology, radar systems, and intricate computational algorithms to swiftly and accurately determine firing coordinates.

Individuals assigned to the FDC must possess analytical prowess, mathematical acumen, and a profound grasp of physics to carry out their responsibilities effectively. Rigorous training is provided to equip personnel with the necessary skills to master complex calculations, maintain equipment, and handle heavy artillery and ammunition.

Despite the demanding nature of their duties, FDC personnel take great pride in their pivotal role within artillery operations. Their contributions are indispensable in ensuring the success of military missions and safeguarding the lives of their comrades on the battlefield.

The BTS member embarked on his mandatory military service journey on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow BTS member Jungkook. Following five weeks of basic training, Jimin was welcomed into the 5th Infantry Division, where he continues to serve diligently. His anticipated discharge date is set for June 2025.