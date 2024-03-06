"BIGGER THAN K-POP": Fans laud BTS Jungkook as he gets listed under the "POP" genre on Google

On March 6, 2024, BTS Jungkook achieved a noteworthy distinction, as he was listed under the "POP" genre on Google, moving beyond the conventional categorization of being exclusively labelled under "K-Pop". The BTS idol's journey as a solo artist and part of the group has been characterized by a continuous stream of achievements and record-breaking moments.

This unexpected shift led to considerable excitement among fans, prompting them to celebrate the idol's global recognition as a bona fide pop star, transcending the confines of a singular genre. Fans believe this recognition symbolizes the idol's versatility and expansive influence, establishing him as "bigger than K-pop".

Fans rejoice as Google categorizes BTS Jungkook under the "POP" genre

Since his solo debut marked by the release of the widely acclaimed single SEVEN (featuring Latto), Jungkook has consistently shattered records. In November 2023, he unveiled his first solo album, GOLDEN, which marked a historic moment in his career.

The all-English album featured collaborations with Western musicians such as Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, Latto, and DJ Snake. The release of his album positioned the BTS vocalist as a prominent figure not only in South Korea but also on the international stage.

Fans were quick to celebrate the change in the genre of the artist's profile on Google and took to social media to discuss the same.

More about the idol's recent achievements

The solo debut album of the "golden maknae" of BTS dominated the Album Sales Chart upon its initial release, featuring 11 tracks that encapsulate the idol's experiences as a solo artist.

Recent accomplishments further solidified Jungkook's impact on the music industry, notably with him making history as the longest-charting K-pop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 in this decade. His track Standing Next To You maintained its position on the chart for a remarkable 17 consecutive weeks, attaining a milestone that resonated with fans globally.

This achievement adds to the artist's list of accolades, which includes winning the Top Global K-pop Song title for SEVEN at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards and securing the Best Album (Bonsang) title for GOLDEN at the 2024 Golden Disc Awards.

Despite English not being Jungkook's first language, the Still With You singer's impact transcends linguistic barriers, establishing him as a prominent figure in the global music scene.

In other news, Jungkook has been serving his mandatory military duty alongside bandmate Jimin since December 12, 2023. In December 2023, he initiated his basic training at the 5th Infantry Division of the ROK Army in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, and has recently concluded this phase successfully.