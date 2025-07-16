World of Street Woman Fighter Semi-Final recap: Who was eliminated, scores, ranks, & more

On Tuesday, July 15, the eighth episode of the ongoing South Korean dance reality show, World of Street Woman Fighter, was released. In this episode, the contestants participated in the semi-finals, and the participating dance crews were AG SQUAD, BUMSUP, MOTIV, and Osaka OJO Gang.
The dance crews had to participate in the Dance Film Mission, which required them to convey a certain story through their choreography. While the four dance crews' performances were already released via Mnet's YouTube channel for fans to vote through their views, the judges' evaluation for this mission unfolded in the episode.
As the episode came to an end, it was revealed that AG SQUAD was the highest-ranked dance crew of the semi-finals round, and BUMSUP was ultimately eliminated after a series of battle rounds with another dance crew, Osaka OJO Gang. The following article will unveil more details about the eighth episode of World of Street Woman Fighter.
All you need to know about the semi-finals episode of the dance reality show, World of Street Woman Fighter
World of Street Woman Fighter is the third season of Mnet's South Korean dance reality survival show, and this time, the scale was expanded to a global level, bringing in dance crews from other countries like Japan, Australia, and more.
Currently, following the two elimination rounds that previously happened, the four dance crews, BUMSUP, AG SQUAD, MOTIV, and Osaka OJO Gang, participated in the Dance Film Mission, as aforementioned.
Following the evaluation of the same, here are the scores of the dance crews' Main Section Choreography:
1) AG SQUAD
- Views: 1,507,967
- Likes: 209,786
- Final Score: 22,486,567
2) BUMSUP
- Views: 2,439,599
- Likes: 240,231
- Final Score: 26,462,699
3) MOTIV
- Views: 996,826
- Likes: 102,873
- Final Score: 11,284,126
4) Osaka OJO Gang
- Views: 2,588,247
- Likes: 330,805
- Final Score: 35,668,747
Additionally, two of the dance crews were given titles based on their performance in the Dance Film Mission. While MOTIV got selected as the Hidden Section, AG SQUAD was selected as the Best Dance Crew. Eventually, AG SQUAD also garnered a 100 extra points for their title and lead the semi-final round.
Here's the complete list of scores for all the World of Street Woman Fighter dance crews' semi-final round:
- AG SQUAD - 1,200 points
- Osaka OJO Gang - 900 points
- BUMSUMP - 800 points
- MOTIV - 700 points
Naturally, BUMSUP and MOTIV entered an elimination battle. The fight judges for the elimination battle were J.Y. Park, Mike Song, Lia Kim, Kite, and Poppin' C. Here's the list of rounds for the elimination battle between BUMSUMP and MOTIV along with rounds' respective winners:
- Group Battle - Winner: MOTIV
- Duet Battle (BUMSUP's Honey J and Rihey with MOTIV's Marlee and Bella) - Winner: BUMSUP
- One on One Battle (BUMSUP's Lip J and MOTIV's Logan) - Winner: BUMSUP
- Duet Battle (BUMSUP's Lip J and Aiki with MOTIV's Bella and Nyssa) - Winner: MOTIV
- One on One (MOTIV's Marlee and BUMSUP's Rihey) - Winner: MOTIV
Therefore, BUMSUP was eliminated in the semi-finals round of World of Street Woman Fighter. On the other hand, the finals of the show, Crew Cheer Theme Performance, will have its voting period kickstart on July 20, 6 pm KST.