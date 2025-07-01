World of Street Woman Fighter episode 6: Who was eliminated, scores, and more

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the sixth episode of Mnet's World of Street Woman Fighter was released. While the Royal Family was eliminated in the show's previous battle, called the World of K-pop battle, the sixth episode showcased the unfolding of the fourth battle, Mega Crew Mission.
The dance crew, RH Tokyo, was eliminated this round. On the other hand, the ongoing dance reality survival show has returned with its third season, expanding globally with dance crews from various countries participating this time.
This season, a total of six dance crews are competing against each other. They are namely ROYAL FAMILY, MOTIV, BUMSUP, OSAKA Ojo Gang, RHTokyo, and AG SQUAD, coming from countries including South Korea, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, and Australia.
The show is hosted by ZEROBASEONE's leader, Sung Han-bin, and the fight judges of this season are J.Y. Park, Mike Song, and Aliya Janell. Following the show's premiere, the dance crews have engaged in various battles and one elimination round.
All you need to know about the sixth episode of Mnet's reality dance survival show, World of Street Woman Fighter
For the sixth episode of Mnet's World of Street Woman Fighter, the evaluation of the Mega Crew mission was being conducted. Previously, each dance crew had to release a YouTube video of their Megan Crew mission's performance, and fans could vote for their favorite choreography by increasing the video's views.
As per the results revealed in the fifth episode of World of Street Woman Fighter, here are the fan votes that each received through the YouTube views:
- RHTOKYO - 3,603,304
- AG SQUAD - 3,913,997
- MOTIV - 4,259,445
- OOJ - 6,782,445
- BUMSUP - 12,219,013
During the evaluation, the fight judges also included three other celebrities, namely Phil Wizard, Yoonji, and O-Shima. Here are the final points received by each of the dance crews as per the judges' evaluation:
Osaka Ojo Gang - 1005 points
- High Angle Challenge - 285 points
- National Identity - 245 points
- Directing Skills - 235 points
- Choreography - 240 points
AG SQUAD - 960 points
- High Angle Challenge - 200 points
- National Identity - 260 points
- Directing Skills - 270 points
- Choreography - 230 points
RH Tokyo - 1065 points
- High Angle Challenge - 235 points
- National Identity - 290 points
- Directing Skills - 275 points
- Choreography - 265 points
MOTIV - 1650 points
- High Angle Challenge - 275 points
- National Identity - 300 points
- Directing Skills - 300 points
- Choreography - 285 points
BUMSUP - 1195 points
- High Angle Challenge - 300 points
- National Identity - 295 points
- Directing Skills - 300 points
- Choreography - 300 points
Following the evaluation, after combining the fight judges' score with their points from the YouTube views, BUMSUP were the winners of the battle with a total of 2395 points. Here's the ranking for all five World of Street Woman Fighter's dance crews following the latest battle results:
- BUMSUP - 2395 points
- MOTIV - 2160 points
- Osaka Ojo Gang - 2105 points
- RH Tokyo - 1865 points
- AG SQUAD - 1860 points
The two last-ranking dance crews, RH Tokyo and AG Squad, entered an elimination battle with four rounds of competition: Group Battle, One-on-One Battle, and two Duet battles. After the judges' evaluation of the same, it was officially revealed that RH Tokyo was the eliminated dance crew of the Mega Crew Mission.
Naturally, the dance crew will be excluded from the voting that is currently ongoing for the upcoming mission of World of Street Woman Fighter, Great Artist Performance Mission, which is open till July 5, 6 PM KST.