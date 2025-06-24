“Let’s skip to the battle part” — Fans express frustration over vlog-style episode 5 of World of Street Woman Fighter

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, Mnet's World of Street Woman Fighter released episode 5 of the ongoing dance reality show. However, unlike the usual instalments of the survival show, the recent episode showcased the dance crew members' off-day in a vlog-style, during which they traveled around South Korea.

Given that the survival show is currently at the beginning of the group's second elimination battle, MEGA CREW mission, fans and netizens were eagerly looking forward to seeing its progression. Therefore, people were disappointed since this week's episode failed to reveal much about the ongoing battle, the scores, the round's winners, etc.. One fan wrote on X:

"let's skip to the battle part"

Many netizens shared similar reactions, with one calling the episode 5 "boring."

"Filler a*s episode while we’re fighting for our lives to figure out who got eliminated," said a fan on X.

"them tryna soften us up by showing the vlogs first...one last pupcup before they put us down," added another fan.

"At least show us their practice lah, this is so boring," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how the episode being a filler was unnecessary.

"yo they’re wasting my time with the vlog," stated a fan.

"Please can this not be a filler episode. Like yes I love seeing the contestants having fun but I’d much rather that be separate youtube content than take up a massive chunk of the main show," said a netizen.

"filler wswf episode, shouldve made it a 4.5 instead of ep 5," commented another X user.

All you need to know about the World of Street Woman Fighter's latest mission, MEGA CREW

Following the elimination of the dance crew, Royal Family, from the World of Street Woman Fighter's K-pop Mission, BLACKPINK's Jennie announced the latest mission at the end of the fourth episode. All the dance crews uploaded a performance video for the mission to Mnet's YouTube channel.

Fans and netizens were allowed to vote by watching the videos. The YouTube views of the performance video will be used as an advantage for each dance crew. The rules for the performance video for the dance crews are as follows:

Each dance crew must have more than 30 dancers, regardless of gender

The video must have a 20-second high camera angle of the choreography

The dance crew must include their country's culture in the video

The Mega Crew Mission will be evaluated by the World of Street Woman Fighter judges: Lia Kim, J.Y. Park, and Mike Song. While the evaluation of these judges and the points they have decided for the dance crew's performance have not yet been revealed, here are the views earned by crews on YouTube:

RHTOKYO - 3,603,304

AG SQUAD - 3,913,997

MOTIV - 4,259,445

OOJ - 6,782,445

BUMSUP - Not Yet Revealed

On the other hand, the World of Street Woman Fighter has also revealed their next mission, Dance Film Mission. Viewers can vote for the same by watching the performance on YouTube, which will be open till June 27. The voting is expected to be based on which dance crew embodied the "WOMAN" concept well.

Mnet also stated that if a dance crew is eliminated in the ongoing Mega Crew Mission, then that crew will be excluded from the voting tally. The results of the Mega Crew Mission and more details about the Dance Film Mission will be revealed in the next episode of the World of Street Woman Fighter.

