"I reacted strongly": World of Street Woman Fighter's Honey J issues apology for alleged profanity in recent YouTube video

On Monday, June 23, the celebrity choreographer and the BUMSUP dance crew member, Honey J, released an apology statement on her personal Instagram account. The apology is in regard to the controversy of her alleged profanity in a recent YouTube video.

Trending

In the latest YouTube video for Hyojin Choi's channel, Today’s HyojinChoi, the dancer was reacting to the premiere of the show, World of Street Woman Fighter, with the fellow dance crew member of BUMSUP, Aiki. While watching the performance of AGSQUAD's Danica, she commented by saying:

"Is that even dancing? That’s just s*x.”

Expand Tweet

This statement led to the dancer receiving criticism for her disrespectful comment, and people also called her out for her alleged use of profanity while discussing another artist's dance performance. Soon, she issued an apology statement, conveying that her actions were not right and she had reacted unfairly.

Here's part of the statement Honey J released:

"The video was filmed in a relaxed setting where the members and I had gathered to watch the first broadcast of Street Woman Fighter together. We were casually chatting as we watched, and in the heat of the moment, I reacted strongly toward an opposing dancer. I deeply reflect on the fact that my thoughtless words and actions made viewers uncomfortable."

World of Street Woman Fighter, Honey J, pens apology letter following controversy around her alleged use of profanity

On June 23, the World of Street Woman Fighter, BUMSUP's Honey J, apologized for her alleged use of profanity while reacting to another contestant's performance on the ongoing dance reality survival show. She started off by acknowledging the discomfort and disappointment she had caused with he recent remark in the YouTube video.

Honey J continued to state that she was sorry to have hurt anyone with her comments and also expressed that she had personally apologized to the dancer. Here's what she wrote in her apology letter:

"As soon as I realized the situation, I personally reached out to apologize to the dancer from the opposing crew. They could have been upset, but graciously accepted my apology. I want to express my sincere apologies once again. It was entirely my fault for not fully recognizing the weight of my words. I offer a heartfelt apology to everyone."

Honey J continued,

"Through this experience, I’ve come to realize how much impact a single word or action can have. I will take greater care with everything I say and do, and make sure not to repeat the same mistake. I will take to heart all the feedback and criticism I’ve received and strive to think and act more thoughtfully from now on. To everyone who has supported me, I sincerely apologize once again for letting you down."

On the other hand, World of Street Woman Fighter is an ongoing dance reality survival show by Mnet with six competing dance crews. New episodes are rolled out every Tuesday on Mnet at 10 PM KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More