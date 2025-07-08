World of Street Woman Fighter episode 7 recap: Who was Saweetie's pick for Global Artist Performance Mission?

On Tuesday, July 8, the latest episode of the reality dance survival show, World of Street Woman Fighter, was released. The episode marked the beginning of the show's semi-finals, featuring a competition between the four dance crews, AG SQUAD, BUMSUP, MOTIV, and Osaka Ojo Gang, and one will be eliminated at the end of the semi-finals.

The dance crews will also be evaluated based on two different missions as part of the semi-finals. The two missions are the Global Artist Performance Mission and the Dance Film Mission, and each mission will evaluate different aspects of the dance crew's capacity. The first mission, the Global Artist Performance Mission, centers on the show's tradition of collaborating with female artists.

For this season, the featured artist was Saweetie, and the dance crews as expected to showcase her style, attitude, and music through their performances. Saweetie would also be evaluating and reacting to these dance crews' stages. She also chose the dance crew, AG SQUAD, as her pick for the Global Artist Performance Mission.

All you need to know about the latest episode of Mnet's dance reality show, World of Street Woman Fighter

Mnet's World of Street Woman Fighter is the reality dance survival show's third season renewal which expanded its scope to an international level this season. The show gathered dance crews from across the globe such as South Korea, New Zealand, the U.S., Japan, and Australia.

The six dance crews are ROYAL FAMILY, MOTIV, BUMSUP, OSAKA Ojo Gang, RHTokyo, and AG SQUAD. The show is hosted by ZEROBASEONE's leader, Sung Han-bin, and there is a total of three fight judges: J.Y. Park, Aliya Janell, and Mike Song. Throughout the show, the dance crews had to under a variety of missions to survive the eliminations.

Previously, ROYAL FAMILY and RH Tokyo were eliminated from the show, leaving four dance crews as the contestants of the semifinals. As mentioned previously, two missions will be conducted for the third elimination round's evaluation. For the first mission, these are the dance crew members who represented Saweetie for the performance:

Aaliya (AG SQUAD)

Leejung (BUMSUP)

KD (MOTIV)

Minami (OSAKA Ojo Gang)

While the performances of all four dance crews were revealed along with Saweetie's pick, the points earned by each dance crew through fan voting and fight judges' evaluation have not yet been revealed. On the other hand, the second mission is called the Dance Film mission, which will follow after the completion of the Global Artist Performance Mission.

For this segment, the World of Street Woman Fighter dance crews as expected to showcase a creative and cinematic performance that conveys a story. After combining the points received by the dance crews through both their missions, the dance crew in the lowest rank will be eliminated, and the remaining three dance crews will be pushed to the finals.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting the results of who will take the trophy as the winner of World of Street Woman Fighter this year. Fans and interested viewers can catch the show on Mnet, and a new episode of World of Street Woman Fighter is expected to be released every Tuesday at 10 PM KST.

