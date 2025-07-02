“AG SQUAD DESERVED BETTER”- World of Street Woman Fighter viewers disappointed by judges’ score on the crew’s Mega Crew Mission performance

On Tuesday, July 1, episode 6 of World of Street Woman Fighter was released, which showcased the evaluation of the fourth battle among the dance crews, the Mega Crew Mission.

Following the same, the Australian dance crew, AG SQUAD, was one of the lowest-ranked groups, and they had to compete with RH Tokyo. Though RH Tokyo was the eliminated from the show, many fans and netizens were frustrated about the points given to AG SQUAD.

The Mega Crew Mission was evaluated on four different categories, including High Angle Challenge, National Identity, Choreography, and Directing Skills. The points given to AG SQUAD on these four categories by the fight judges, Lia Kim, J.Y. Park, and Mike Song, are listed below:

1) High Angle- 200

Lia Kim- 60

J.Y. Park- 65

Mike Song- 75

2) National Identity- 260

Lia Kim- 85

J.Y. Park- 95

Mike Song- 80

3) Choreography- 230

Lia Kim- 75

J.Y. Park- 65

Mike Song- 90

4) Directing Skills- 270

Lia Kim- 95

J.Y. Park- 95

Mike Song- 80.

Following the same, fans criticized the score that the dance crew received. Many expressed that AG SQUAD's performance was impressive and also stated that they incorporated the National Identity in the choreography quite accurately.

Therefore, people criticized the World of Street Woman Fighter judges for their alleged unfair points and evaluation of the crew's Mega Crew Mission. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"AG SQUAD DESERVED BETTER."

"Seriously?! AG SQUAD committed on this mission just t.o be disrespected by this set of judges?" said a fan on X.

"The high angle score was understandable, but the choreo and national identity???" added another fan.

"They incorporated australian culture so well???? From the beginning introducing the indigenous people of this land to the representation of the animals. Just admit u don’t know our culture," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they felt that AG SQUAD deserved a better evaluation.

"The judges did ag squad dirty.... the video was dope, the dancing quality, the identity of the nation, and they shoot the vid outdoor. They deserve better score for sure #WSWF," stated a fan.

"AG Squad receiving that low score for their mega crew CHOREOGRAPHY?? Really for that CHOREO?? That quality of choreo receiving a 65 and 75? Did they watch the same video?? F*CK THE JUDGES," added an X user.

"AG SQUAD chose the hard way to film their mega crew mission in nature, only to be disappointed by the judges’ unreasonable scores," said a netizen.

"I swear something’s off with the scores lmao ag squad deserves higher scores. the high angle part is understandable but the choreo and national identity??" commented another X user.

All you need to know about the latest episode of World of Street Woman Fighter

World of Street Woman Fighter is Mnet's season 3 of the dance reality survival show. For this season, the show has expanded globally, with six dance crews participating from different parts of the world.

The six dance crews are from the countries South Korea, New Zealand, the U.S., Japan, and Australia. They are ROYAL FAMILY, MOTIV, BUMSUP, OSAKA Ojo Gang, RHTokyo, and AG SQUAD. The show is hosted by ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-bin.

The flight judges for the show, World of Street Woman Fighter, are Lia Kim, J.Y. Park, and Mike Song. Currently, the show is in its fourth battle, with dance crew Royal Family being previously eliminated during the third battle, World of K-pop.

The fourth battle of World of Street Woman Fighter, Mega Crew Mission, required the dance crews to put forth a dance cover video while also implementing qualities like National Identity Representation, High Angle Synchronization, and Direction.

When the videos were put forth on Mnet's YouTube channel, fans could vote for their favorite performances by increasing the views. In the latest episode, the performances were evaluated by the fight judges.

Following the same, the points from both the YouTube views and the judges' points were combined to decide which dance crew would be eliminated. RH Tokyo and AG SQUAD were the least ranked dance crews.

After a series of battles between the two crews, RH Tokyo was eliminated from the show. Here are the final points received by the World of Street Woman Fighter dance crews after the Mega Crew Mission:

BUMSUP - 2395 points MOTIV - 2160 points Osaka Ojo Gang - 2105 points RH Tokyo - 1865 points AG SQUAD - 1860 points

Currently, the voting for the upcoming mission of World of Street Woman Fighter, Great Artist Performance Mission, is ongoing, and it is open till July 5, 6 pm KST.

