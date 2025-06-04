"KING"— Fans amazed as BTS' Taehyung racks up 125 physical awards with just 16 solo tracks in his discography

On June 3, 2025, an X account, @TaeVear50, reported that BTS' Taehyung, aka V, has earned 125 physical awards as a soloist. The achievement comes despite having released only 16 solo songs to date. From local music show trophies to global music honors, the milestone stunned the fans. Notably, many of these awards were earned while he was serving in the military.

The list includes recognition across a wide range of categories, including 'Best OST,' 'Fan Choice of the Year,' 'Artist of the Year,' 'Best K-Music Artist,' 'Trend of the Year – K-pop Solo,' and many more. Several of Taehyung’s tracks, like Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, Layover, Sweet Night, and Christmas Tree, have each won multiple accolades from prestigious Korean and international award shows.

Notably, he’s also bagged over 20 MVP titles from IDOL CHAMP x Tokyo FM’s K-Star Chart and multiple Spotify and YouTube streaming milestones.

V's debut solo album, Layover, alone brought in a wave of acclaim. It earned him awards for Best Album, Artist of the Year, and multiple first-place chart positions. Other standout tracks, such as Winter Bear, Stigma, Singularity, and OSTs like Sweet Night and Christmas Tree, were also critical in this haul.

Despite his limited solo discography, the singer has outperformed many other solo acts in terms of award count.

"KING," an X user wrote.

Fans were quick to express their admiration online. They praised the idol for his solo achievements as he is set to be discharged in less than a week now.

"He is coming back for the number one spot soon that's only if he wants to release solo songs," a fan commented.

"And the same thing HYBE said... without any support or promotion," another one said (as translated by Google Translate).

"How many trophies and awards does Taehyung have thus far?? I have a feeling that shit can fill up an entire room. The man has already won 10 physical trophies in 2025 alone and it's ONLY May?," a user wrote.

Others also chimed in to express similar thoughts and state their pride in the singer.

"Way more to come!!!," a fan commented.

"CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG. TREND OF MAY WINNER V," an X user wrote.

"All this while in the military took! TAKE A BOW SLAYHYUNGGG," another one said.

A legacy in 16 tracks: Taehyung’s solo discography and military-era celebration

The 125 physical awards Taehyung has secured span prestigious platforms such as the Soompi Awards, APAN Music Awards, Korea Grand Music Awards, IDOL CHAMP x Tokyo FM, Melon, MAMA, and Billboard-tracked charts. The wins recognize him across diverse categories, including 'Best K-Music Artist,' 'Artist of the Year,' 'MVP Song of the Month,' and 'International Album of the Year.'

Other notable awards include 'Golden Soundtrack Award' as well as Spotify milestones like '1 Billion Streams' and 'Top Song of Thailand.' Taehyung's solo discography includes:

Inner Child Singularity Stigma Winter Bear Snow Flower (ft. Peakboy) Scenery Sweet Night Christmas Tree Love Me Again Slow Dancing Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.) Blue For Us Rainy Days FRI(END)S Winter Ahead (ft. Park Hyo-shin)

Since enlisting in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Military Police Corps in December 2023, he’s consistently gone viral. It was sometimes through his dance collaborations with Lee Jung and Bada Lee, his physical transformation, or heartfelt letters to fellow soldiers.

As his June 10 discharge approaches, the ARMY fandom has mobilized globally. From pop-up cafés and coffee truck events to LED displays and musical fountain shows across Seoul, Tokyo, Manila, and even Yangon, fans are preparing to welcome him back with grandeur.

