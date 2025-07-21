“Proof that kim taehyung's music touches legendary people” — Fans react as BTS’ V’s 'Slow Dancing' gets a reinterpretation by Venezuelan band Guaco

BTS’ Taehyung’s song Slow Dancing was recently covered by legendary Venezuelan band Guaco. On July 18, 2025, the group posted this cover on their Instagram, sharing it with fans worldwide. And since then, it has been trending again. Guaco covered the song, infusing it with their signature Latin music. They released a special mashup cover video that combined Slow Dancing with their own track Quiéreme Así (“Love Me Like This”).The two songs blended so seamlessly that it sounded like an entirely original piece. The distinct Latin rhythm and tropical sounds, along with the harmonious lyrics of Slow Dancing, created a fresh wave of emotion for K-pop fans.Guaco’s leader, Gustavo Aguado, shared that he was charmed by Slow Dancing after watching V’s performance of the song on Mnet’s broadcast last year. He was especially moved by the flute solo and wrote under the video:“Relax at home with this beautiful music.”Fans took to social media to express their pride in BTS' Taehyung's music for inspiring famous artists across the world.“Another proof that kim taehyung's music touches legendary people,” commented a fan.This showed the influence of V’s music even on music veterans such as Guaco, who have been in the industry for over 60 years. Many fans expressed their admiration for the band and the idol for the cover, with one fan praising the cover's &quot;harmonic coincidence.&quot; &quot;This harmonic coincidence is absolutely amazing. Guaco and Taehyung,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Tae's music adapts to any rhythm due to its versatility,&quot; said another fan.&quot;They are enjoying so much...looks so fun,&quot; added a user.Several more fans expressed similar sentiments, with some praising Slow Dancing and saying that it has the &quot;best instrumental.&quot;&quot;Taehyung's songs will become evergreen in future, next generation will appreciate him for his great sense of music,he is truly blessed and all his songs are masterpiece,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;God was in the studio with Tae when he decided on the flute instrumental bcs look at this, you can legit make your own version of slow dancing keeping the flute intact and it wud still sound cool and pleasing!&quot; said another fan.&quot;I've always said that Slow Dancing has the best instrumental of all, simply the most beautiful. Oh Taehyung, the artist that you are,&quot; commented a netizen.BTS' Taehyung's 2-year-old song Slow Dancing receives new recognitionThe song Slow Dancing, which Guaco chose to reinterpret, is the title track of V’s first solo album, Layover, released last year. Known for its jazz-inspired vibe, the song left an impression on both Korean and international music fans.Filled with genres not often explored in K-pop, Layover received critical acclaim from major outlets like Billboard, Rolling Stone, and NME, earning spots on 2023’s Best Albums and Best Songs lists for its artistic choices.UK magazine TimeOut ranked Layover at #19 on its “30 Best Albums of 2023” list, the highest for a K-pop release, and praised Slow Dancing, writing:“Soulful track that beautifully flows with its choreography.”Billboard also ranked Layover as the #2 Best K-pop Album of 2023, describing the song’s flute solo in the latter half as “unexpected yet lovely.”Fans are delighted at the praise that Taehyung’s solo work continues to receive even today.