"Organic masterpiece" - Fans react as BTS' V's solo album Layover surpasses 2.3 billion streams on Spotify

On May 28, 2025, an X account @btschartsdailyc reported that BTS' V's solo album, Layover, had surpassed 2.3 billion streams on Spotify. The album was released on September 8, 2023, and it sold over two million copies during its first week on the Hanteo Chart.

The songs on the album boast more than a million streams. The single Blue has 143 million streams, whereas Slow Dancing has accumulated 502 million streams. The track Rainy Days has 330 million streams on Spotify, and For Us has achieved 146 million streams.

Slow Dancing (Piano Version) has surpassed 130 million streams, while the single Love Me Again has over 1 billion streams on Spotify, as reported by the X account @kthhype_ttg8.

Fans took to the internet to express their excitement about BTS' V's latest feat.

"SLAYOVER. organic masterpiece," one fan commented on X.

Similar comments continued on X, where fans praised BTS' V, calling it "the best album" and stating it would forever be in their hearts.

"With only 6 tracks btw, really one of the best album ever released," remarked another fan on X.

"congrats luv! super dsurvvvvvvv <33333," commented another fan.

"this album is forever in my heart," added another fan on X.

Further fan reactions on X praised the album and its achievements, with one fan also urging others to stream the album more.

"BTS V’s ‘LAYOVER’ stands as the only album by a K-Pop soloist where every track has surpassed streaming milestones of 20M, 30M, 40M, 50M, 60M, 70M, 80M, 90M, 100M, 110M, 120M, and 125M on Spotify— a remarkable and unmatched feat in the ever-evolving landscape of K-Pop releases," wrote a fan.

"Keep streaming LAYOVER in all your daily playlists. We need 1m daily streams for this QUEEN before the new queen release. According to Taehyung, so much is cooking in the kitchen," said another fan.

"Layover is giving Tae just what he wanted. An album fans, who appreciate music, love from Track 1 - Track 6. Job done," reacted another fan on X.

More about BTS' V's solo album, Layover

The album was released on September 8, 2023, and consists of six tracks. The official website of Layover states:

"To fully appreciate the album's flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish."

In an interview with Rolling Stone on September 8, 2023, BTS' V explained the meaning behind the title, Layover. He stated that the title came to him when he was contemplating what his final destination in life and career would be and how to reach it. So, the album signifies the starting point.

"I really hope that listeners of this album will also take it as an opportunity to reflect on their lives, think about their goals, and take some moments of rest wherever they need," he stated.

The track Slow Dancing from the album debuted at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and entered the UK's Official Singles Top 100 chart at No. 24, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper on May 23, 2025.

BTS' V received praise for showcasing his unique tone and style in the EP, according to the same publication. Layover peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was also certified Platinum by the Japan Records Association in 2024.

In other news, BTS' V is currently serving his mandatory military service and will be discharged along with bandmates RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA in June 2025.

