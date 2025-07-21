"The TAEHYUNG EFFECT is insane" — Fans react as Cartier trends after Tiffany & Co. reportedly likes multiple posts of Celine ambassador BTS' V

On July 21, 2025, fans of BTS' Taehyung noticed a curious wave of activity on V's Instagram account, @thv. Despite being the global ambassador for Cartier, one of Tiffany &amp; Co.'s direct competitors in the luxury jewelry market, several of his posts were liked by Morgan Healy, the Global Entertainment Relations manager at Tiffany &amp; Co.This caught fans off guard. The two brands are often positioned in stark rivalry, especially regarding high-profile global campaigns. The interactions didn't stop with just one like either. One of the liked posts was one from V's appearance at CELINE's Paris Fashion Week show.Notably, several leading figures in the global fashion and media industry also follow the K-pop idol on Instagram. These include Emi Kameoka (Fashion Director), Masayo Ugawa (Fashion Editor), Yui Sugiyama (Fashion Features Editor), Yuki Gobaru (Deputy Chief Business Officer), and Mayu Hiraoji (Communications Manager), all from Vogue Japan.As the buzz grew, #Cartier began trending on social media and fans playfully urged the brand to respond.&quot;The TAEHYUNG EFFECT is insane— Tiffany &amp; Co., a major rival of Taehyung's brand Cartier, has been liking his Instagram posts. His influence is bridging luxury brand rivalries like never before! And his impact doesn't stop there— he also ended the long- standing CELINE-Vogue feud!&quot; one user tweeted.Reactions online were filled with amusement and pride. Many commented that even competing brands couldn't resist V. Some joked that Tiffany &amp; Co. was &quot;simp&quot;-ing for their rival's ambassador.&quot;My man even makes his rival brands simp for him Such impactooo,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;how the entire industry is eyeing taehyung right now, i know celine and cartier so happy they got him first,&quot; an X user mentioned.&quot;The fact that Tiffany &amp; Co's Global Entertainment Relations keeps liking Taehyung's IG posts while he's literally the Global Ambassador for Cartier , their biggest competitor is actually so funny,&quot; another one added.&quot;Tiffany really said idc about rivalry this man is irresistible,&quot; a netizen wrote.Others remarked how many brands are after V. They praised his ability to attract interest from competing luxury labels. They even tagged Cartier to respond.&quot;@Cartier it's high time you drop that V personalized collection,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Everyone wanna cross this brands rivalry boundary kinda thingy just to have him oh king taehyung,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;I love all of his brands because they treat him like Royalty but he is a fashion darling not because of xyz brand but because he is THE brand. Whole fashion industry has its eyes on him,&quot; another one said.More on Taehyung's brand power, recent fashion buzz, and what's next for V View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaehyung was announced as the ambassador for Cartier in July 2023. He also featured in their Panthère campaign in several items. He frequently wears the brand's statement jewelry and apparel. This includes the diamond-set Tête-à-Tête Panther bracelet and Cartier signature rings.Furthermore, V's endorsement of CELINE has also raised his fashion profile. Since March 2023, V has served as CELINE's global ambassador. He has represented CELINE at numerous shows and in editorial features. His viral look at the Spring 2026 Paris Fashion Week, where he was seen wearing an embroidered jacket and matching trousers, made global headlines.Additionally, fans noticed that Lisa Love, West Coast Director and contributing editor at Vogue, also followed V on Instagram. This came shortly after Anna Wintour was seen personally greeting him at the CELINE show and reportedly inviting him to the Vogue World: Hollywood event in October this year.Currently, Taehyung is in Los Angeles with other BTS members. The septet is working on their first group comeback after all seven completed their military service.