"Taehyung must've confirmed"—Fans speculate as Vogue contributing editor follows BTS' V on IG amid HYBE controversy and Vogue World buzz

On July 20, 2025, BTS' Taehyung aka V's fans took to social media after Lisa Love, the West Coast Director and contributing editor of Vogue, seemingly followed the singer on Instagram. This immediately led netizens to speculate that he might be preparing for something major—a possible cover shoot or an appearance at Vogue’s upcoming event.What caught everyone's eye was that Lisa apparently didn't follow any other K-pop artist except V, as shared by X handle @taeguide. This happened just weeks after the BTS star appearance at CELINE’s Spring 2026 show in Paris. His look went viral, and even more buzz followed after he was spotted chatting with Anna Wintour.According to a video clip uploaded on Vogue Japan's Instagram account, Wintour, the former Vogue's editor-in-chief, personally invited him to the Vogue World event in Hollywood, scheduled for October 2025.Fans recalled how he smiled and nodded in agreement during the interaction. However, it came amid a HYBE controversy. The viral clips of Anna Wintour also raised eyebrows over the singer's translator interrupting with their own remark. When she invited V, the translator accompanying him reportedly said that they had a lot to work on and would &quot;let her know.”Many criticized the agency for managing his interactions too tightly, especially in moments as important as these. However, fans noticed Lisa Love following V on Instagram and treated it as a strong sign. An X user, @princessp059, wrote:&quot;Oh—Taehyung must’ve confirmed since Lisa Love started following him. She is playing the key role in planning and executing this year’s Vogue World Hollywood event in October.&quot;Many expressed joy and disbelief on social media. They stated it could mean a Vogue cover or major collaboration is in the works. Some also noted that after years of alleged tension between CELINE and Vogue, this seems to hint that bridges may be mending.&quot;Ok that vogue world might be happening or he's just being a human magnet,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;there's NO FREAKING WAY that Lisa Love??? THE contributing editor of Vogue??? just randomly followed taehyung outta nowhere like that. you don’t follow only one k-artist (aka Kim Taehyung himself) unless SOMETHING’S BREWINGGGG,&quot; a fan commented. &quot;the way she’s an editor at vogue and doesn’t follow any other k-artist except for taehyung as of now… he’s so about to become the first celine ambassador to make the cover of vogue after the end of their feud isn’t he,&quot; another one added.&quot;Good signal. everything is for him,&quot; a netizen remarked. Fans called the BTS singer “iconic” and praised his global appeal.&quot;Oh he is soooooooo iconic,&quot; a fan commented. &quot;Well I'm here for it, but also trying not to get too hype because, you know, Tae always surprises us in the best way,&quot; an X user mentioned. &quot;If Taehyung gets an American Vogue cover, the crash outs will be legendary omw,&quot; another one said.More on Taehyung’s fashion reign, Vogue World invite, and CELINE spotlightTaehyung’s presence at CELINE’s Paris show on July 6, 2025, was his official return to the spotlight after the military service. He was dressed in a grey embroidered jacket and trousers. The buzz around him intensified after Anna Wintour personally greeted and invited him to Vogue World: Hollywood. The event will take place on October 26 at the Paramount Studio Lot.This moment was historic for CELINE and Vogue. According to a WWD report from 2021, the two brands had reportedly been distant since 2021 due to internal disagreements involving former creatives and editorial leadership. However, the Paris Fashion Week moment hinted that the cold streak may be thawing.Alongside stars like Park Bo-gum and Suzy Bae, Taehyung stood out as one of the most discussed attendees. As per the report by the X account, @kimhibtae thV, Korean media published over 1,000 stories during his Paris visit. Even his airport outfit alone was trending in 40+ countries.Fans are now waiting to see whether this Instagram follow leads to a cover shoot, red carpet appearance, or more.