“Hybe and its never-ending payola” — Fans divided as 16 K-Pop artists join Recording Academy’s 2025 New Member Class

On July 9, 2025, the Recording Academy, known for hosting the GRAMMYs, announced the addition of nearly 3,600 new members to its 2025 class, including 16 K-pop artists from HYBE Labels.

Ad

The update listed new voting members from various roles within the music industry. It not only encompassed artists but also producers, engineers, and other professionals. Among those invited from HYBE are:

Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM,

Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Jungwon of ENHYPEN

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi and Vernon

Soloist Zico,

Rapper Bumzu,

KATSEYE members

Producers Slow Rabbit, Supreme Boi, and Wonderkid

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, the internet is divided over the news that 16 artists have been invited from just one label.

Jules @juriaasan LINK Hybe and its never-ending payola: the saga

Ad

Some believe HYBE's close ties with major players may be influencing these decisions. Critics argue that the GRAMMYs should represent a broader, more diverse range of voices, not just artists from a single label.

"It’s not that they don’t deserve it, but all hybe artists is crazyyy," a fan remarked.

"Voters being from hybе is ironic and a red flag, it shows monopoly, not diversity. hybе’s alliance with univеrsal might explain the invites. grammy should reflect a wider range of voices, diverse perspectives, and a balanced industry landscape, not cooperate clout. no shade," a user mentioned.

Ad

Hybe doesn't even try to hide it anymore 😂," a person shared.

Meanwhile, supporters are pushing back against the criticism by explaining that being invited to The Recording Academy requires an application and recommendation process. Some deny the accusations of “payola,” stating that HYBE took the initiative to apply on behalf of its artists.

"When the invitation is acquired through application. it means that Hybe put an effort to give this opportunity for their artists. so stfu, bitter mfs in the qrts. AND CONGRATS WOOZI, VERNON, YUNJIN AND YEONJUN ☺️🫶✨," a netizen said.

Ad

“This is hybe payola” no girl this is hybe actually doing something for their artist and APPLYING for this opportunity for them. other companies are able to do the same thing if they want to," a viewer noted.

"All of them are applied, and recomended by their company, if your faves dont get invited, thats because your faves' company didn't recomend it, as simple as that. Stop being stupid by saying payola this and that, there's no correlation to radio airplay 😭😭," another fan added.

Ad

More about the Recording Academy

Expand Tweet

Ad

Founded in 1957, the Recording Academy is the organization behind the GRAMMY Awards, one of the industry’s top honors. The Academy conducts an annual intake where existing members recommend and evaluate new candidates. Shortlisted individuals undergo a review process before gaining full access.

Once approved, they can vote on nominations and winners. In addition to voting rights, Recording Academy members can attend gatherings where professionals discuss music trends, share ideas, and network across roles.

Ad

In a formal statement, HYBE highlighted that this update reflects the growing influence of Korean musicians and creators in the global music scene. The South Korean conglomerate stated (via Chosun Biz),

“The selection of new members by the Recording Academy shows the expanded influence of K-pop in the global music industry and the high status of HYBE Music Group artists and producers. We will continue to expand membership in the Recording Academy and provide extensive support for the global growth of artists and producers.”

Ad

All of the 16 artists mentioned above will be granted ballot privileges starting with the 68th GRAMMYs, scheduled for February 1, 2026.

Previously, HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk, the full BTS lineup (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook), along with longtime music producer Pdogg, were selected as voting members of the Recording Academy in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More