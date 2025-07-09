How to get tickets to KATSEYE's 2025 'BEAUTIFUL CHAOS' Tour? Dates, venues, and all you need to know

KATSEYE is officially heading out on their first-ever tour. On July 8, the six-member global girl group announced their debut concert series, titled BEAUTIFUL CHAOS. The tour kicks off on November 15 in Minneapolis and will include stops in 13 cities.
Tickets for the tour will be released in multiple phases. The Weverse presale for paid members begins on Wednesday, July 9, at 9 am PT. An artist presale follows on Thursday, July 10, at 10 am local time. Meanwhile, the general public sale will go live on Friday, July 11, at 10 am local time.
VIP packages will be offered through the official website www.katseye.world. Fans planning to attend are advised to check local times and secure access early. Since their debut in 2023, the group has built a rapidly growing international fanbase.
The BEAUTIFUL CHAOS tour will be their first opportunity to connect with fans through live shows. As such, demand is expected to be high.
The group consists of Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae. They rose to fame through the HYBE-Geffen global audition project, The Debut: Dream Academy.
More about KATSEYE’s debut tour, album success, and full concert schedule
The BEAUTIFUL CHAOS tour shares its name with the group’s June 2025 EP. It recently debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, marking KATSEYE’s first top 10 entry.
The project includes hit singles such as Gnarly, Gabriela, Mean Girls, and M.I.A.
Here is the complete schedule for the BEAUTIFUL CHAOS Tour:
- November 15: Minneapolis, MN at The Armory
- November 18: Toronto, ON at The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto
- November 19: Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- November 22: New York, NY at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
- November 24: Washington, DC at The Anthem
- November 26: Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy
- November 29: Sugar Land, TX at Smart Financial Centre
- November 30: Irving, TX at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
- December 3: Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre
- December 6: San Francisco, CA at The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- December 9: Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater
- December 12: Inglewood, CA at YouTube Theater
- December 16: Mexico City, MX at Teatro Metrópolitan
Ahead of the tour, KATSEYE made appearances at recent events such as the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards. They are also set to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago and Summer Sonic Japan.
Reflecting the group's global identity, the group is made up of members from a wide range of cultural and geographical backgrounds. With fans across the globe eager to learn more about the group, here’s a closer look at the KATSEYE members’ nationalities and hometowns:
- Daniela – Cuban-Venezuelan-American; from Atlanta, Georgia
- Lara – Indian; from New York City, New York
- Manon – Ghanaian-Italian; from Zurich, Switzerland
- Megan – Chinese-American; from Honolulu, Hawaii
- Sophia – Filipina; from Manila, Philippines
- Yoonchae – Korean; from Seoul, South Korea
With a recent chart debut, upcoming festival appearances, and growing global recognition, KATSEYE’s debut tour marks a significant moment in their rising career.