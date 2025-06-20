On Friday, June 20, KATSEYE, the global girl group, released their latest track, Gabriela. The song quickly captured the attention of netizens and fans, who were impressed by its theme, the members' vocals, and the intriguing music video.

The music video for Gabriela was based on inspirations from a telenovela, including several classic elements of the concept, such as voluminous hair, grand dresses, the girls engaging in a catfight, the filming set, and more. Following its release, fans couldn't stop gushing over the storytelling and concept.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Viewers praised the member's versatility and expressed excitement over KATSEYE's consistent ability to explore new and unexpected genres with each comeback. Naturally, the several positive reviews for Gabriela reminded many of the backlash the group received for their previous comeback, Gnarly.

Gnarly was heavily criticized by many fans and netizens for being too experimental. While some completely fell in love with the weirdly catchy aspect, the overall reaction online leaned negative for Gnarly. Some even commented on the members' allegedly poor vocals.

However, with the release of Gabriela, the backlash they received for Gnarly has been resolved. One fan on X commented:

"THIS IS WHAT WE NEEDED"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"they way that gnarly and gabriela sound so different from each other, we really needed a girl group that isn’t afraid of exploring genres," said a fan on X.

"Dropping a jarring song like gnarly to pique the gp’s attention and then dropping this gp friendly hit oh Godseye," added another fan.

"they had to remind everybody they SING after all the gnarly discourse," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they loved and appreciated the versatility of the group following the release of Gabriela.

"the way they’re mastering the art of genre shifting for each song I need to know what type of song they do next woah," stated a fan.

"gnarly and gabriela on the same album… beautiful chaos congratulations you are the album of the year," added a X user.

"Gnarly was chaotic. Gabriela was beautiful but chaotic. Oh this EP is gonna be amazing. Love their versatility," said a netizen.

"Now that Gabriela is released we can finally stop pretending Gnarly is a good song," commented another X user.

All you need to know about KATSEYE

KATSEYE is a six-member global girl group that debuted under the collaborative efforts of HYBE Labels and Geffen Records in 2024. The group consists of Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae. They were formed through the reality survival show conducted by the two agencies in 2023 called Dream Academy.

Expand Tweet

The six winners of the show went on to debut as KATSEYE in June 2024 with their track Debut, which was soon followed by another single, Touch. Both songs took over the internet for their catchy aspects. Touch also featured a collaboration with TXT's Yeonjun, which garnered more attention for the track.

After the release of their first EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), later that year, the group released another groundbreaking track titled Gnarly in April 2025. Despite receiving mixed reactions, the song marked a milestone for KATSEYE, earning them their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Most recently, on June 19, KATSEYE released their latest single, Gabriela. Both Gnarly and Gabriela are expected to be included on the group's upcoming EP, Beautiful Chaos, which is expected to be released on June 27 at 1 PM KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More