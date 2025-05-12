"This song is just them talking"– Internet divided over KATSEYE's recent live performance of 'Gnarly,' sparking debates over vocal delivery

On May 11, 2025, KATSEYE's live performance of their latest single, Gnarly, was released on the popular YouTube channel GOGOSING. The group performed in front of a unique storefront-themed set, matching the song's vibrant aesthetic. The live rendition was, however, met with divided opinions on the online platforms.

The song was released on April 30, 2025. The music video reflected a party-themed atmosphere with heavy Y2K influences. The track quickly became a topic of conversation for its playful and seemingly random lyrics, like,

"Boba tea (Gnarly)," "Tesla (Gnarly)," and "Fried chicken (Gnarly)."

While many fans praised KATSEYE for their stage presence and the energy they brought to the performance, others felt differently. An X user, @IrisDailies, wrote:

"They’re really good performers and stable but this song is just them talking. HYBE YOU BETTER GIVE THEM BETTER SONGS TO SING. That said though, you gotta give it to them for being stable from start to finish while doing that choreo."

Some viewers argued that the members were talking more than singing. This led to questions about the group's vocal delivery. They expressed that Gnarly seemed more like a spoken word performance.

"They are literally not singing, it’s like they are having a shared conversation. Btw im not a hater, idk them," a netizen said.

"are we gonna pretend singing gang gang gang gang gang i'm the s**t is vocally challenging ?," an X user wrote.

"I’m a bit confused why people are so impressed with this when it’s literally all just talking? Don’t get me wrong - they are killing it, but this is not exactly proof of amazing live vocals?," a user commented.

"I would have been impressed if they are were actually singing like they did with Debut but nope they are just talking in this one," a person added.

Fans, however, defended the group. They stated that maintaining stability while performing intense choreography is no easy feat.

"KATSEYE SINGING GNARLY FULLY LIVE?! AND THATS OUR GIRL GROUP!!," a fan commented.

"People can't drag their vocals, their dancing, their visuals and their personalities so they drag them for being under hybe," a netizen said.

"and that’s queenseye so insanely impressive that can sing while doing such a hard dance," another fan mentioned.

All about KATSEYE's comeback, live performance, and more

KATSEYE's Gnarly was released on April 30, 2025. The track was crafted by a team of producers, including Bang Si-hyuk, Alice Longyu Gao, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Madison Love, Kyle Buckley, and Tim Randolph. However, listeners felt the song’s lyrics did not live up to expectations.

Even before its release, teasers of Gnarly had faced criticism for allegedly drawing inspiration from BLACKPINK and aespa's concepts.

KATSEYE is a six-member group formed through The Debut: Dream Academy. The survival show was a joint project by HYBE and Geffen Records. It has built a strong following since its debut in June 2024. The lineup includes:

Manon (Switzerland)

Sophia (Philippines)

Daniela, Lara, Megan (USA)

Yoonchae (South Korea)

The group recently made headlines with a performance of Gnarly at KIIS-FM’s Wango Tango on May 10, 2025. It marked their first major U.S. concert appearance. During the performance, there was a technical glitch that left their vocals exposed without the backing track.

However, the members continued the performance, singing live, earning praise for their professionalism.

KATSEYES's journey began with the track Debut, followed by Touch and their EP SIS (Soft Is Strong).

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More